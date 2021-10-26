U.S. markets close in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,595.65
    +29.17 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,839.90
    +98.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,378.14
    +151.43 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,315.17
    +2.53 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.08
    +0.32 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.80
    -18.00 (-1.00%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.53 (-2.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6450
    +0.0100 (+0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3790
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2360
    +0.5370 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,955.34
    -1,286.40 (-2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,489.06
    -16.10 (-1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,271.63
    +48.81 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

PTOP ANNOUNCES THE RESUBMISSION OF THE IMPROVED MOBICARD MOBILE APPS TO THE APPLE STORE AND GOOGLE PLAY

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peer to Peer Network
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Cambridge, MA, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peer To Peer Network a.k.a MobiCard Inc. (OTC PINK: PTOP) is happy to announce that on Tuesday 10/25/2021 we have resubmitted our Mobicard apps back to their respective app stores for review with the goal of being published and back in the stores again soon. The audit could take a couple of months, or it may be expedited and take only a few weeks. It is in the app stores hands now.

PTOP MobiCard (otc: PTOP) (@freemobicard) / Twitter will be hosting a TwitterSpaces on this Thursday 10/28/21 at 7pm EST to address any questions, comments, concerns, or suggestions. This Thursday, PTOP’s tech team will be hosting a TwitterSpaces at 7pm Eastern Standard Time to discuss the technical side of MobiCard. It will be hosted by our CTO Nicholis Santana, and he will be joined by our Principal Software Engineer/Solution Architect Jay Wallace. If you would like to join, follow this link: MobiCard (otc: PTOP) (@freemobicard) / Twitter or follow @freemobicard on Twitter. At the end of the TwitterSpaces, we will allow an open forum time for any suggestions or questions. For those interested in regular tech communications, you can follow the CTO on Twitter @NicholisSantana.

Our mobile app was not in the AppStore due to the fact that our internal team had to resubmit the app to GooglePlay and Apple under MobiCard’s development accounts (it was previously submitted under our prior developer. Given the fact that Think Latitude’s had submitted the applications under their own development account). Best practices as a third-party development contractor would have been to create all accounts under the MobiCard name and hand over the Administrative rights to the MobiCard executives upon completion, however this was not the case and has forced us into extra work. Since then, we have moved forward with our own Apple and GooglePlay development accounts and have resubmitted to the store with our new backend. Think Latitude took us out of the app stores, to our surprise, did not transfer over the apps as detailed in our contract as we had expected. Our internal team lead by Mr. CTO Nicholis Santana was shocked by their lack of cooperation but was up to the challenge to fix things for our shareholders. PTOP is exploring options on this matter.

Mr. Santana and Mr. along with Jay Wallace worked diligently to create an entirely new backend for the MobiCard application.

“After analyzing Think Latitudes code, we came to the realization that the backend would not support a large user base and it did not meet the standards of an enterprise application. The new backend incorporates a microservices architecture with application monitoring and metrics, load balancing, unit testing, failover, a development instance and a production instance, replicated database for development and production, as well as many more things to further build upon. We felt that it was imperative that we addressed the backend issues prior to moving forward” stated CTO Santana.

Now that PTOP has completed the backend, Chairman & CEO Joshua Sodaitis has instructed the development team to move on to their next strategic objective:; a completely new redesign.

“I want the new redesign to look better, be easier to use, and have a much friendlier user interaction. As far as I am concerned, we never got out of beta testing of the MobiCard App. Therefore, I sought out more qualified talent to get the BEST product possible for MobiCard and our shareholders,” declared CEO Mr. Sodaitis.

Currently, the application will run with our backend and Think Latitudes UI/UX. Our next update will incorporate the new UI/UX that we have shared snapshots of on our twitter pages.

“We are the 1st digital business card company with mobile apps. MobiCard is the only app that gives proprietary solutions and has data analytics. Our competitors have to be physically close to someone to share their card with them with outdated web applications like dinosaurs. Our card allows people to share their card over a zoom call, or by text, email, verbally over the phone, 6 feet apart, or even 10,000 miles away. Once we have our cards back into the store the upside potential is tremendous. MobiCard is by far the most effective digital business card out there, and we look forward to demonstrating that again. The best time in my opinion to invest in a company is right before it starts to grow. There has never been a better time to get involved with PTOP than there is now. Stay tuned as there are many more positive things to come,” concluded Chairman & CEO Joshua Sodaitis.

Contact Info:

Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman & CEO MobiCard, Inc.
45 Prospect Street Cambridge, MA 02139
Phone: 1-617-651-2460
Email: info@freemobicard.com

ABOUT:

Peer to Peer Network aka MobiCard is the 1st of its kind digital contact/business card. It will greatly facilitate the ability of individuals and businesses to share information and more effectively expand their visibility and brand awareness. MobiCard is a combination of powerful mobile apps and desktop apps with wide-ranging capabilities, including linking video's, user websites, all forms of contact information, and all of each user's social media links into one consolidated source. It is more than just a digital business card; it's a "dynamic digital footprint." A subscriber can custom create their business card to include a company logo, profile photo, contact details, website, audio messaging, social media links and multimedia content. The platform sharing and alert system enables users to share their card via text/SMS, e-mail, and global social media sites including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, etc.. The system provides the user instant text alerts when their card is opened or shared to third-party referrals all while building an invaluable database of contact leads.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. The company is no longer a fully reporting SEC filing company. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Recommended Stories

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Fell Out Of Favor With Hedge Funds

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of June 30th. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in October

    Unless this is your first time visiting The Motley Fool, you've probably seen articles that discuss the importance of long-term investing. This helps further minimize the impact of short-term market volatility on your total returns. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick their top tech stocks to buy in October.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 2% on Monday following bullish analyst commentary. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated his overweight rating on Nvidia's stock. Nvidia's stock is a buy, according to analysts at Piper Sandler.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Supply chain woes lower 3M profit outlook, UPS delivers an earnings beat, GE raises guidance

    Watch as Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung discuss how the market is reacting to the latest earnings from 3M, General Electric, and UPS.

  • Amazon Q3 Earnings Preview: Here's What Investors Should Know

    Amazon is forecasting a slowdown in revenue growth and operating profits when it reports third-quarter earnings.

  • Should I Avoid ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)?

    A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period […]

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • Could The Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    If you want to know who really controls Lordstown Motors Corp. ( NASDAQ:RIDE ), then you'll have to look at the makeup...

  • Here's Why Exela Technologies Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA), a business process automation company, skyrocketed Monday after the company announced a new business relationship with one of the largest franchisors in the world. Exela said that the unnamed franchisor will use its digital mailroom (DMR) service to allow remote employees to access company data securely and quickly. According to Exela, its DMR is a user-configurable document management system that digitizes mail and other documents, making them easily shareable, searchable, and secure.

  • Venture Capital is Still Dominant at ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

    From time to time, industry news behaves like a tidal wave – lifting everything in the path. Such was the case with ChargePoint Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CHPT) that rose over 7% on the news of the Tesla-Hertz deal. Yet, it is too early to conclude whether this rally will keep the stock off the yearly lows.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stock Jumped Higher on Monday

    Shares of cloud-computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and innovative insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all surged higher on Monday. The share-price moves were likely due to broader market momentum for tech stocks -- particularly growth tech stocks like these three names. Finally, many growth tech stocks were up several percentage points or more.

  • This Popular Stock Has a 93% Upside, According to Wall Street

    If you had invested in Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) at the beginning of 2020, you'd be sitting pretty right now. Novavax's efforts to develop and market a vaccine for COVID-19 explain the company's terrific performance of late. The company's average price target of $264.20 implies gains of 93% from its share price of $136.86 as of this writing.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Philippe Laffont

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 tech stocks to buy according to billionaire Philippe Laffont. You can skip our detailed analysis of Laffont’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to the 5 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Philippe Laffont. Billionaire investor and hedge fund […]

  • Here's What to Look for in Moderna's Upcoming Earnings Report

    The world-famous vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) will report its third-quarter earnings on Nov. 4 before the market opens, and that means savvy investors are already planning for what to do after getting the new information. In the second quarter, the biotech reported that its quarterly revenue had grown by more than 6,398% year over year, so its Q3 results have a hard act to follow, to say the least. The key will be how its sales and manufacturing operations will shift in response to the anticipated need to make and deliver booster shots, which the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) advisory committee recently unanimously voted to support.

  • Better Millennial Stock: Lemonade or Square

    Lemonade simplified the byzantine process of purchasing homeowners, renters, term life, and pet insurance with a single artificial intelligence-powered app. Square's Cash App bundled together peer-to-peer payments, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) purchases, free stock trades, and other financial services into a single platform. At the time of its IPO in July 2020, about 70% of Lemonade's customers were under the age of 35.

  • Lockheed Martin Sales Disappointed, and It Will Get Worse. The Stock Is Tumbling.

    The aerospace and defense giant cut its full-year sales outlook and said revenue will decline from current levels in 2022. Bad news for the stock.

  • 3 Renewable Energy Stocks for Beginner Investors

    As the world pushes toward a clean energy future, these companies could generate big returns for their shareholders.

  • What Does the Global Shipping Crisis Mean for Corsair Gaming's Stock?

    Corsair's supply-chain struggles don't look like they'll end anytime soon. But might it still be a good investment?

  • These 3 Stocks Have High Dividends With Ultrasafe Payouts

    The three companies each nudged out other reliable payers offering lower yields to take spots in New Constructs' model portfolios of dividend stocks.