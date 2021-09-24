PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited Awarded at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2021 for 'Community Health Development' under Health Promotion Category

SINGAPORE, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia, the organiser of the tenth Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2021, is pleased to recognise 69 outstanding award recipients and who exemplified determination and perseverance despite the trying times.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited awarded in the Health Promotion Category at Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2021

The AREA is the most prominent CSR recognition programme across Asia initiated by the region's leading NGO, Enterprise Asia. This year, an impressive number of 205 nominees from 16 countries were shortlisted in the final round of judging and only 69 were accorded as award recipients.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited's Award-Winning CSR Initiatives

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) is a national petroleum exploration and production company and has expanded operations to 15 countries across the globe with a commitment to contribute to the sustainable development of society under its vision of becoming the energy partner of choice.

In response to the medical service demand in Thailand, the 'Community Health Development' project was initiated. The company aims to increase the numbers of nursing staff, upgrade the capacity and efficiency of medical centres, and build awareness of personal healthcare. PTTEP supports medical centres in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand and the countries where PTTEP operates to strengthen good health and well-being for people of all ages.

In Thailand, the key operating sites are in various regions of the country. The opportunity offered by the company to children to study nursing courses has helped decrease the number of chronic patients in need of medical treatment at hospitals by 18,250 patients in 2020. Moreover, the graduated Nurse Aids are serving more than 4 million people from Songkhla and nearby provinces.

The development of the Lan Krabue Hospital as a centre of medical service has helped serve 110,000 patients in a year. Meanwhile, the increased population enabled Songkhla Hospital to serve over 2,000 people per day. Furthermore, the company's 'Mobile Health Check' project has helped to increase awareness of community members' healthcare by growing to 200 people per visit.

PTTEP believes that with operations based on its strong foundation of stakeholders' interests, PTTEP will deliver value and sustainable development to society. In the future, PTTEP will ensure the sustainability of the 'Community Health Program' through community engagement and strategic collaboration with government agencies and academic institutions for greater outcomes.

