PTT Oil and Retail Business (OR) announces new 'RISE' strategy to drive stable and sustainable business growth

·4 min read

BANGKOK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand's leading oil and retail operator PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc. (OR) unveiled strategic plan to strengthen current businesses and identify new opportunities to fulfill its unique SDGs goal to thrive alongside the community, economy and the environment on the foundation of the "RISE OR" strategy to drive a stable and sustainable growth.

Mr. Disathat Panyarachun, Chief Executive Officer of PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR)
Mr. Disathat Panyarachun, Chief Executive Officer of PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR)

OR's new CEO Disathat Panyarachun recently announced that he would follow the company's vision of "Empowering All towards Inclusive Growth", aiming at building business growth along with the flourish of people and their better quality of life and a decent environment, while implementing the "RISE OR" strategy, which stands for result, intelligence, synergy and entrepreneurship, to push for a sustainable growth.

With his extensive profound industry knowledge and impressive track record, Disathat will drive the company's strategic and operational transformation, building on existing strengths and accelerating growth across all OR's key business areas, which are Seamless Mobility, All Lifestyles, Global Market and OR Innovation.

OR currently operates over 2,400 retail fuel station known as 'PTT Station' across Asia, as well as flagship Café Amazon chain, the world's sixth largest coffeehouse chain by number of outlets with more than 4,000 branches worldwide. The company has recently made a substantial investment on innovating unique retail platforms, energy efficient fuel products, and electric mobility services. OR has benchmarked our global market expansion through a unique franchise system and long-lasting collaborations that create value addition to local economies.

With over 20 years of success in international investments and franchising across Asia, OR has created robust and long-lasting collaborations with international partners for the sustainable expansion of PTT Station and Café Amazon branches on the global landscape.

"Looking forwards, international business expansion will be a pivotal part of our next pursuit to become a leading provider of mobility solutions and lifestyle offerings in the global arena. We will continue to invest in overseas markets where we already had well-established business, like Southeast Asia and China, as well as explore new territories with significant untapped growth opportunities, such as Africa, South Asia, and the Middle East," said Disathat.

Set forth as business guiding path for 2023 onwards, the "RISE OR" strategy focuses on clear actions in three areas. The first, Synchronization for Ecosystem, combines mobility and lifestyle businesses, with focus on EV and renewable energy initiatives, food & beverage, tourism, health & wellness, to enhance the OR ecosystem through leveraging the advantages of each business to match people's lifestyle needs in the future both on OR's physical and online platforms. The secondly, Synergy for Impact, synergizes businesses, both inside and outside of PTT Group to comprehensively roll out positive impacts for the benefit of all stakeholders, as well as embracing open cooperation for mutual growth.  And the third, Sustainability for Future, forms a sustainable future through OR's 'SDGs' as a quick win to achieve the company's 2030 Goals.

In alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations, OR's very own 'SDGs' comprise Small - gather opportunities for communities by doing business together while also focusing on the improved quality of life of the locals; Diversified - offer more products and services on the foundation of OR's strong potential in being a platform for diverse and wide-ranging business opportunities for common growth; and Green - ensure low-carbon establishments through operating green business, shaping sustainable low-carbon society as well as achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 and Net Zero by 2050.

"Today, OR is well positioned to rise towards stable and sustainable growth through our collaboration with inside and outside partners of PTT Group. Together, we can support one another by leveraging OR assets, which comprise physical and digital platforms, B2B and SME networks, as well as our operational, marketing and franchising expertise to flourish the business and meet changing consumer needs," added Disathat.

About OR

PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR) is PTT Group's Flagship in the oil and retail business to bring all stakeholders a balanced and sustainable value while developing the quality of life for the people and economy of the communities where it operates. OR relentlessly improves its products and services to always deliver impressive customer experiences and invigorate SME's growth on oil and retail businesses.

SOURCE PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc. (OR)

