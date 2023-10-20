Pub closures will increase tenfold without business rates relief, warns Fuller’s boss

Mr Emeny at The Counting House, a Fuller's pub in central London - Eddie Mulholland

Pub and restaurant closures will increase tenfold without business rates relief, the boss of Fuller’s has warned, as companies brace for a surge in their tax bill.

Simon Emeny, chief executive of Fuller’s, warned high numbers of pub closures in 2023 would only speed up without a drastic intervention from the Government.

He said: “The number of pub closures and restaurant closures that have happened so far this year will be multiplied tenfold, if the Government doesn’t extend the business rates relief for small businesses.”

More pubs closed in the first half of this year than during the whole of 2022 as publicans struggle with the soaring cost of food, energy and wages.

Inflation stood at 6.7pc in September, signalling that gross business rates bills in England will rise by as much as £2bn next April without action from the Government, according to advisory group Altus.

Mr Emeny said: “You’ll see further pub closures until the Government finds a more equitable way of raising tax through business rates.

“The tax burden on pubs is simply enormous. We, as a sector, account for 0.5pc of UK revenue, but we pay 2.5pc of UK business rates, so we’re disproportionately paying our way.”

Bills are calculated by applying a multiplier to the rateable value of properties. The multiplier typically rises each April in line with the previous September’s inflation rate.

In 2022, the Government introduced a new business rates relief scheme for retail, hospitality and leisure offering up to 75pc off their bills with a cash cap of £110,000. However it is due to expire in 2024.

This means the average pub will face its rates jumping from £3,900 to £16,900, while restaurants will face their average rates rising from £5,000 to £21,600, Altus said.

Despite stubborn inflationary pressures and the prospect of soaring tax bills, he said he believes pubs have an “innate, incredible ability to evolve and survive”, regardless.

Mr Emeny added: “If you look at what’s happened in the last 20 years, we had the global financial crisis, the smoking ban, enormous discrepancy between [pub] prices and [supermarket] prices.”

He accused the Tories of making a “catalogue of mistakes” over the last 13 years that have hindered growth in the hospitality industry.

He said: “We had appalling leadership in this country during [the pandemic].

“It meant that so many mistakes were made that have impacted so many people, whether it’s school children, whether it’s people struggling with their mental health, or the country being overburdened with debt as a result of the costs that have gone out.”

However, while business leaders including Carpetright founder and Tory donor Lord Harris have denounced the Conservatives in recent months, Mr Emeny stopped short of throwing his weight behind the opposition.

He said: “[Labour’s] agenda, which, to be honest, still appears to be a work in progress, still seems to centre around more intervention, and more regulation. That is not what the country needs, to get back into serious growth.”

He said he believes “the grown ups are back in the room” with Rishi Sunak in Number 10 and said recent moves such as the scaling back of official Net Zero targets and HS2 showed “strong leadership”.

Fuller’s runs around 400 sites across the UK, employing more than 5,000 people.

Mr Emeny said Fuller’s pubs have not been as badly affected during the cost-of-living crisis because its pubs attract more affluent customers. “We’ve consciously built a business in the more wealthy parts of Britain,” Mr Emeny said.

While it has raised prices due to inflation, he said it has tried to keep them “as low as we possibly can”.

Despite soaring inflation, he said people are drinking more expensive lagers and ales when they visit Fuller’s pubs.

“Our customers are taking the view that if I’m coming out, I’m going to enjoy really good quality drinks. We’re seeing our most premium products in the fastest growth.”

He added that Fuller’s would not be stocking beers made by brewers who have weakened their strength recently to save on tax.

Mr Emeny said: “A customer falls in love with a particular brand because of the flavour and how it’s brewed. And if you start tinkering with the brew, you do so at your own jeopardy and risk. I’m not a fan of this at all.”

