PUBG Corporation Brings Nations Cup to Seoul on August 9-11

World’s Top Talent to Represent Their Countries for a $500,000 Prize Pool

PUBG Corporation today announced PUBG Nations Cup, a global event taking place in Seoul, South Korea, at the Jangchung Arena on August 9-11. Similar to other international sporting events, the top PUBG pro players will be selected to represent their respective countries as they face off for a $500,000 prize pool. With fans around the world cheering them on, each country’s all-stars will gather in Seoul to compete for the honor of lifting the PUBG Nations Cup trophy.

A total of 16 teams across five continents (North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Oceania) will be represented in Seoul, successfully bringing together the world’s top PUBG talent to one location. Participants from each country will be selected by their peers or through other country-specific methods. The selection process will produce four all-stars that will be part of a 16 team tournament across three days of competition, with each team playing a total of five matches a day.

“Nations Cup, the first PUBG-hosted global esports event of the year, is the embodiment of international competition, which brings together the top players from around the world to represent their countries,” said Jake Sin, Director of Central Esports for PUBG Corporation. “Nations Cup will close out an exciting summer of PUBG esports and we look forward to continuing that momentum throughout the rest of the year.”

PUBG Nations Cup is an exclamation point to an exciting summer of PUBG Esports, as the recently announced GLL Grand Slam: PUBG Classic in Stockholm (July 19-21) and MET Asia Series: PUBG Classic in Bangkok (July 26-28) are set to take place in the weeks leading up to the event. Nations Cup takes place after Phase 2 of the PUBG Esports season, which ends in June, and before the start of Phase 3, which begins in September. It will also be the final global esports event before the 2019 PUBG Global Championship in November.

For the latest information on PUBG Nations Cup or PUBG Esports, please visit https://www.pubgesports.com/.

About PUBG Corporation

PUBG Corporation, a member of the KRAFTON game union (former Bluehole Inc.), began as Bluehole Ginno Games, Inc. in 2009 and later renamed to PUBG Corporation in 2017. PUBG Corporation is the publisher and developer of the 2017 blockbuster battle royale video game, PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG), on multiple platforms. Since its release, PUBG has received worldwide acclaim, achieving seven Guinness World Records and winning multiple game awards worldwide.

Headquartered in Korea, PUBG Corporation has multiple operational offices globally across North America, Europe, Japan and China. With the goal of developing PUBG as a global franchise, the company is currently undertaking a number of projects including esports, product licensing, and more. For more information about PUBG, please visit www.pubg.com.

