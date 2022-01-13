U.S. markets close in 2 hours 34 minutes

PUBG Mobile maker Krafton sues Apple, Google and rival game developer Garena over clones

Sarah Perez
·3 min read

Krafton, the developer behind PlayUnknown's Battlegrounds," and the maker of PUBG MOBILE, last year's No. 6 top-grossing mobile game on a global basis, is suing the app stores and a rival game maker, Garena, over copyright infringement involving Garena Online's Free Fire games. The lawsuit alleges Garena's games copy numerous aspects of its own, including its opening, its game structure and play, the combination and selection of weapons, armor and unique objects, locations, and the overall color schemes, materials and textures.

Google's YouTube is also named in the lawsuit for hosting videos of the infringing material.

According to the complaint, Garena started selling a game in Singapore that copied aspects of Krafton's game, shortly after Battlegrounds' launch in 2017. Apple and Google began selling a mobile version of this game, which was originally called Free Fire: Battlegrounds and is now called Free Fire. The Singapore claims were settled between the two companies, but Krafton never entered into a licensing agreement with Garena, the filing states.

Then, on 28 September 2021, Garena released a new title called Free Fire MAX, which is a separate mobile game distributed on Apple and Google's app stores. This game is meant to offer the same user experience as Free Fire, Krafton says, and it also infringes on numerous aspects of Battlegrounds. The company noted the infringing game has gone on to earn "hundreds of millions of dollars" from its global sales. Apple and Google similarly profited, as they take commissions from games distributed through their app store platforms.

Meanwhile, Krafton named YouTube in the lawsuit because it hosts videos of Free Fire and Free Fire MAX gameplay. The videos have been viewed hundreds of millions of times, or in some cases, more than a million times. YouTube also hosts a feature-length live-action film that's an infringing dramatization of Battlegrounds, the claim states.

Krafton says it's turning to courts to resolve the matter because Apple and Google have not done so. It said it asked the app stores to stop distributing the game on Dec. 21, 2021, but they refused. YouTube also won't take down the infringing videos.

The lawsuit comes shortly after the Nov. launch of Krafton's follow-up title, PUBG: New State, which contains a number of new elements. The company is likely worried that its latest release will be copied, too, if this issue is not resolved.

Clones of popular apps and games have been a common problem on app stores, and the growth of the subscription market has made the activity even more popular. Just this week, in fact, Apple had to clear out clones of a popular online games Wordle, for example. Apple is also facing a lawsuit from another developer who lost money to clone apps. Like Wordle, other viral games in years past, like Threes and Flappy Bird, have faced clones, too. But in many cases, the games are simpler, easier to copy, and faded from popularity faster. For games like PUBG Mobile, however, the financial impact of clones is at a much larger scale.

PUBG Mobile earned $2.7 billion in 2020, which grew to $2.9 billion by 2021, according to Sensor Tower data. Garena Free Fire saw about $1.2 billion last year, for comparison.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on Jan. 10, 2022. Krafton is asking for a jury trial to resolve the matter.

Krafton has often defended its gaming empire, having more recently won a lawsuit against cheaters. PUBG also previously settled copyright claims with NetEase, also over PUBG clones, but dropped a similar suit with Epic Games over Fortnite in 2018.

The game makers have not returned a request for comment.

Krafton sues Apple, Google and Garena over PUBG Mobile clones by TechCrunch on Scribd

  • This device attaches magnetically to a face mask to monitor the wearer’s vitals

    Health-related face coverings have long been a fixture in a number of countries, like China, and are pretty much everywhere in this pandemic world. It’s hard to say whether mainstream adoption of masks will outlive COVID-19 in the U.S., but as the pandemic drags on, it seems increasingly likely that they’ll remain a part of daily lives for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, a team at Northwestern University is showing off FaceBit -- the “FitBit for the Face” -- which attaches to an N95, surgical or cloth mask via magnet.

  • Arc wants to build the de facto finance solution for SaaS startups

    A new company recently emerged that is targeting a popular startup niche, wanting to exclusively help early-stage SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies with their financial needs. Coming out of stealth today with $150 million in debt financing and $11 million in seed funding, Arc is building what it describes as “a community of premium software companies” that gives SaaS startups a way to borrow, save and spend “all on a single tech platform.” Put simply, Arc wants to help SaaS companies grow through alternative financing methods so that they don’t have to turn to venture capitalists to fund growth at the price of diluting their ownership.

  • Yahaha Studios, a platform for building no-code, immersive games, raised $50M in 3 rounds ahead of its launch this year

    The success of Roblox and other user-created gaming experiences like Overwolf have democratized the concept of making games and have taken it into the mainstream. Now, a startup founded by veterans from Unity, Microsoft and EA that is building a new platform for creators to build immersive games, and related communities around like-minded people, is gearing up to launch later this year. Yahaha Studios, an Espoo, Finland-based startup with R&D based in Shanghai, has yet to launch a commercial product.

  • State investigators: Apparent cremated remains of at least 89 people found at Akron church

    Court documents released Thursday include the names of 89 people whose apparent remains were discovered in boxes or biohazard bags inside Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Akron.

  • UK reviewing dorm access after employee entered, stole from rooms over winter break

    The University of Kentucky housing employee who allegedly burglarized hundreds of dorms over winter break still managed to gain access to rooms even after UK turned off his key card.

  • Apple removes Wordle clones from App Store

    The viral word puzzle, which pledged to remain free, is facing competition from apps.

  • Explainer-Why you should still try to avoid catching Omicron

    A fast-spreading Omicron variant that causes milder illness compared with previous versions of the coronavirus has fueled the view that COVID-19 poses less of a risk than in the past. Research has indicated that Omicron may be more likely to lead to an asymptomatic case of COVID-19 than prior variants. For those who do have symptoms, a higher proportion experience very mild illness, such as sore throat or runny nose, without the breathing difficulties typical of earlier infections.

  • U.S. Senator Sinema defends filibuster, despite Biden's plea to reform it

    Democratic U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema on Thursday called the Senate's procedural rule known as a filibuster https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/us-senate-democrats-mull-ending-filibuster-pass-voting-rights-reform-2022-01-11 a necessary tool to ease political divisions, shortly before President Joe Biden was due to ask Democrats to end it to clear the way for a voting-rights bill. Sinema and fellow centrist Democratic Senator Joe Manchin oppose changing the filibuster, a rule that requires 60 votes in the 100-person chamber to end debate on legislation so it can be voted on.

  • Northwest Arkansas is offering $10K in Bitcoin and bike to relocate there

    How about this as an incentive to relocate: $10,000 in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and a free bike.

  • Texas Lost 1.3 Gigawatts of Gas-Power Capacity in the Recent Cold

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas lost about 1.3 gigawatts of electrical generation in a cold snap at the start of January -- about 1.5% of its winter capacity -- as power-plant operators faced fuel problems tied to natural gas.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional War

  • Autodesk opened a new S.F. office in May. It's already shutting it.

    Eight months after announcing a new office in the heart of downtown San Francisco, Autodesk Inc. is reversing course. The San Rafael software company (NASDAQ: ADSK) plans to close its new 117,000-square-foot office at 300 Mission St., according to a state regulatory notice last week and a company spokesperson. Autodesk also plans to close a portion of a San Rafael office, located at 3900 Civic Center, the  spokesperson said.

  • U.S. business fears never ending liability from 'take-home' COVID-19 lawsuits

    As COVID-19 cases surge in the United States, businesses say they fear a California court ruling has increased the likelihood that companies will be sued for infections, even by people who are not employees or customers. The Dec. 21 ruling allowed a wrongful death lawsuit to proceed against See's Candies Inc, owned by Berkshire Hathaway, by the family of Arturo Ek of Los Angeles who died in April 2020 at 72 from COVID-19. See's employed his wife, Matilde Ek, who said she was infected by the coronavirus while working inches apart from sick coworkers, and then her husband caught it from her at home.

  • Retired? 5 Stocks Yielding 5% to Buy in 2022

    Retirement is about protecting your nest egg, and living off it. These high-yield dividend stocks can help you.

  • Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather Sued by Investors in EthereumMax Tokens

    (Bloomberg) -- Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather Jr. were sued for allegedly scamming investors in a cryptocurrency called EthereumMax.Most Read from BloombergRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateThe reality tele

  • How to figure out what to do in retirement, and make the transition

    A satisfying retirement is crafted with small steps and a sprinkling of serendipity that leads you in a new direction. Here are 5 key steps to making the transition.

  • China to create own NFT industry based on state-backed blockchain infrastructure, main developer says

    China's state-backed Blockchain Services Network (BSN) plans to roll out infrastructure at the end of this month to support the deployment of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a major step to creating a Chinese NFT industry that is not linked to cryptocurrencies. Although Beijing has banned cryptocurrencies, He Yifan, chief executive of Red Date Technology, which provides technical support to BSN, told the South China Morning Post that NFTs "have no legal issue in China" as long as they distance thems

  • Apple loses another chip talent this month — this time to Microsoft

    Microsoft's latest hire — taken directly from Apple — is seen as part of a push to build its own chips for its Azure servers amid a global processor shortage.

  • Take-Two Interactive set to acquire Zynga in mobile gaming market expansion

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley explains what to know about Take-Two Interactive's planned acquisition of Farmville creator Zynga.

  • Union rejects Kroger's King Soopers sweetened wage offer

    Earlier on Tuesday, King Soopers, the largest grocery store chain in Colorado, had sweetened a wage offer to workers of UFCW Local 7 to $170 million calling it their "last, best and final offer." This came after the union rejected several previous offers, including a $148 million investment in wages and signing bonuses over three years, last week. "The company's last, best, and final offer, in many ways, is worse than its previous offers," Kim Cordova, president of UFCW Local 7, said in a statement.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar Auto Technology Stocks to Watch in 2022

    Dozens of electric vehicle maker start-ups have appeared to capitalize on this coming sea change. Two small auto tech companies that investors should keep an eye on are Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) and Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA). In addition, tech giant Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has been quietly building its presence in the automotive space, and looks like a great buy right now.