U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,758.25
    +1.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,045.00
    +63.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,510.00
    -31.75 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,763.10
    +5.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.61
    +1.16 (+1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.30
    -3.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    20.69
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9796
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.36
    +1.81 (+6.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1204
    +0.0035 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8760
    -0.1920 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,998.76
    -257.35 (-1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    454.79
    -8.34 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,007.79
    +10.52 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Public Advisory - Children's ibuprofen/acetaminophen shortage: What you should know and do

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Product: Pediatric/infant and children's acetaminophen and ibuprofen products

  • Issue: Health products - Supply

  • What to do: Speak to a health care professional, such as a pharmacist, to discuss your infant or child's condition and help you choose the right treatment based on your child's needs and product availability.

Affected products

Pediatric/infant and children's acetaminophen and ibuprofen products produced by various manufacturers.

Issue

Since earlier this year, supplies of various formats of non-prescription pediatric/infant and children's acetaminophen and ibuprofen products have been limited in retail and pharmacy locations and hospitals across Canada. This shortage is due to unprecedented demand.

We recognise that this situation is concerning and how important these health products are for families, caregivers and health care professionals who rely on them to reduce fever and pain in infants and children.

Health Canada is working hand-in-hand with companies who supply pediatric/infant and children's acetaminophen and ibuprofen products to address this shortage.

What you should do

  • If your child has a fever, try to keep the child comfortable, use cold compresses and have them drink plenty of fluids. Warm baths can be useful to help manage pain.

  • If required, speak to a health care professional, such as a pharmacist, to discuss your child's needs and to help you choose the right product, based on availability.

  • Avoid expired products. Expired medications can be less effective or even cause undesired effects beyond their expiration date. Once the expiration date has passed, there is no guarantee that the medicine remains safe and effective.

  • Do not use adult fever and pain medications on children under 12 years of age without consulting a health care professional. There is a serious risk of overdosing, especially when administering acetaminophen, and a risk of liver injury in infants and children.

  • Make sure to carefully read and follow the dosing information for any product that you use.

  • Do not acquire these products from unknown sources, such as online groups or third parties.

  • Ensure your infant and/or child's vaccines are up to date to reduce their risks of serious illness.

Additional information

The Canadian Pediatric Society and the Canadian Pharmacists Association have issued guidance for parents and caregivers. They note that a fever is when the body temperature is 38C (100F) or higher and that fevers can be helpful and don't always need to be treated as they are typically caused by infections. They recommend that if you are concerned about your child's symptoms, if their fever persists several days, if they are not acting like themselves (overly sleepy, not eating/drinking, etc), or if the child is under six months old, to contact a medical professional.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/07/c5091.html

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Take Opportunities on Days Like Today’: Mary Callahan Erdoes Says Now Could Be the Best Time to Invest. Here Are 3 Stocks to Consider

    Investors are facing a storm of headwinds right now – a genuine bear market, stubbornly high inflation, rising interest rates, and increased fears of a recession in the near-term. However, Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of JPMorgan's Asset & Wealth Management division, advises investors to stay invested. "It's actually the easiest time in the world to find alpha — there is alpha everywhere... It's everywhere, because we are in such a state of change... While all the world is focused on all the black

  • Cyclerion Shares Fall After Reprioritized Pipeline, Workforce Reduction

    Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYCN) is reprioritizing development programs and focusing resources and capabilities on candidates for mitochondrial diseases. The company has been exploring the pharmacology of sGC stimulation with once-daily CY6463 in signal-seeking studies in three patient populations. From now on, Cyclerion will focus future development of CY6463 concentrating first on the development of Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis, and Stroke-like episodes (MELAS). "W

  • One Of Eli Lilly's Most Anticipated Drugs Could Hit The Market Next Year

    Eli Lilly said Thursday it plans to begin the process of asking the FDA to approve its obesity treatment. LLY stock rose on the news.

  • Biotech Hasn't Been This Blazing Hot Since Early 2021 — Here Are The Top 5

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • 3 Stocks Savvy Investors Are Buying Hand Over Fist

    While the SPDR S&P Healthcare ETF is down 10% year to date, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has plummeted 29%. Investors should always keep the long-term potential of businesses in mind when investing in the stock market. Sunosi, purchased from Jazz Pharmaceuticals in May, has been Axsome's blockbuster drug.

  • Sticking with your Medicare plan this open enrollment season? You could pay a hefty price.

    Medicare’s annual open enrollment period begins on Oct. 15 and ends on Dec. 7. More than seven in 10 Medicare beneficiaries did not even compare plans during this period in 2018, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit group focused on health policy. Many times, it’s because making the change — or just reviewing the options — can be overwhelming, said Dave Francis, chief executive officer and co-founder of Healthpilot, a company whose services include automated and personalized Medicare plan recommendations.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights CRISPR Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, Sarepta Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics

    CRISPR Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, Sarepta Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • Why Moderna Stock Couldn't Shake the Thursday Blues

    The CDC's latest report on COVID-19 vaccinations didn't provide enough fuel for shareholder optimism.

  • What I gained (and lost) from walking 10,000 steps a day for five months

    10,000 may be an arbitrary number, but the daily step goal has helped improve my mental and physical health

  • Is This Stock a Buy After Soaring by 37%?

    Biotech giant Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) was underperforming the market this year -- that is, until the company's shares soared by as much as 37% last week. The drugmaker's major win in the stock market came after it reported positive top-line results from a phase 3 clinical trial for lecanemab, a potential therapy for Alzheimer's disease (AD). Biogen is developing lecanemab in collaboration with Japan-based Esai.

  • Aldeyra's ADX-2191 Aces Late-Stage Study In Rare Vision Disorder

    Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) achieved the primary endpoint in Part 1 of the Phase 3 GUARD Trial of ADX-2191 (methotrexate injection, USP) for intravitreal administration to prevent proliferative vitreoretinopathy (PVR). ADX-2191 was statistically superior to historical control for preventing retinal detachment due to PVR over six months. The results of the GUARD trial also demonstrated the numerical superiority of ADX-2191 over routine surgical care in reducing the dichotomous endpoin

  • The Clock Is Ticking to Buy This Game-Changing Stock at a Discount

    Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) stands out as a great example and is attractively valued right now. TTFields use electric fields that are tuned to specific frequencies to interfere with the division of cancer cells. Novocure has already demonstrated that TTFields work well in treating glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive form of brain cancer.

  • How to Plan for Medical Expenses in Retirement

    Health care can be one of the biggest expenses a person faces in retirement. A typical retired couple age 65 in 2022 can expect subsequent medical expenses of $315,000, according to the annual Fidelity Investments Retiree Health Care Cost Estimate. Many people aren't mentally or financially prepared for the high cost of health care in retirement.

  • Doctors fear California law aimed at COVID-19 misinformation could do more harm than good

    Doctors who spread misinformation about COVID-19 could face disciplinary measures in California under a new state law.

  • Health-Care Workers Are Swamped Again, This Time With Angry Calls From Podcast Listeners

    (Bloomberg) -- In January, the staff of Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, was flooded with tens of thousands of angry phone calls, all with the same concern. Calling in from as far away as Australia, the people were worried that an unvaccinated Covid-19 patient was getting a lower level of care, and wanted to ensure he would be transferred elsewhere. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Puti

  • Kourtney Kardashian Is Embracing Her 'Thicker Body' Since Gaining 20 Lbs.: 'I Love Being Curvier'

    In Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian said she used to be “stuck on the number” on the scale, but is now "so into" her fuller figure

  • Acadia (ACAD) Rises More Than 14% in 3 Months: Here's Why

    Acadia's (ACAD) Nuplazid, approved for treating hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis, is driving revenues. Other candidates are also making good progress.

  • GSK's (GSK) PD-1 Inhibitor Drug Meets Lung Cancer Study Goal

    GSK's (GSK) mid-stage study, evaluating the combination of its cancer drug Jemperli with chemotherapy in non-small cell lung cancer, meets the primary endpoint of objective response rate.

  • KalVista (KALV) Stock Continues to Decline: Here's Why

    The recent setback faced by KalVista (KALV) for terminating the phase II KOMPLETE study evaluating KVD824 for prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema hurts the stock.

  • CDC ending daily reporting of COVID case and death data

    The shift comes as federal health officials are bracing for a renewed wave of COVID-19 infections this fall and winter.