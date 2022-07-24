Public Advisory - Equate (lemon flavour), Personnelle (lemon flavour) and Life Brand (lemon and cherry flavours) Magnesium citrate oral solution saline laxatives recalled due to potential microbial contamination

OTTAWA, ON, July 24, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Product: Equate (lemon flavour), Personnelle (lemon flavour) and Life Brand (lemon and cherry flavours) Magnesium citrate oral solution saline laxative, lemon and cherry flavours (NPN 80015316)

Issue: Health product – product safety

What to do: Stop using the recalled product. Speak to a health care professional if you have taken this product and have health concerns.

Who this is for: General public

Product Image(s):

Equate Magnesium citrate oral solution saline laxative, 300 mL, lemon flavour

Equate Magnesium citrate oral solution saline laxative, 300 mL, lemon flavour (CNW Group/Health Canada)

Life Brand Magnesium citrate oral solution saline laxative, 300 mL, lemon flavour

Life Brand Magnesium citrate oral solution saline laxative, 300 mL, lemon flavour (CNW Group/Health Canada)

Life Brand Magnesium citrate oral solution saline laxative, 300 mL, cherry flavour

Life Brand Magnesium citrate oral solution saline laxative, 300 mL, cherry flavour (CNW Group/Health Canada)

Personnelle Magnesium citrate oral solution saline laxative, 300 mL, lemon flavour

Personnelle Magnesium citrate oral solution saline laxative, 300 mL, lemon flavour (CNW Group/Health Canada)

Affected products

Product NPN Lot Equate Magnesium citrate oral solution saline laxative, 300 mL, lemon flavour 80015316 All lots Life Brand Magnesium citrate oral solution saline laxative, 300 mL, lemon flavour 80015316 All lots Life Brand Magnesium citrate oral solution saline laxative, 300 mL, cherry flavour 80015316 All lots Personnelle Magnesium citrate oral solution saline laxative, 300 mL, lemon flavour 80015316 All lots

Issue

Health Canada is advising that all lots of Equate (lemon flavour), Life Brand (lemon and cherry flavours) and Personnelle (lemon flavour) Magnesium citrate oral solution saline laxative (NPN 80015316) are being recalled by the importer, Shandex Sales Group Ltd. (Shandex Group), due to the possibility of microbial contamination. The company is recalling the products as a precaution in light of a recall in the United States (U.S.) of similar products that are manufactured at the same site.

Magnesium citrate oral solution is used as a laxative for relief of occasional constipation. The product is indicated for use in adults and children two years of age and older.

Microbial testing of the products recalled in the U.S. identified the presence of Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens. Ingesting contaminated product may result in symptoms including abdominal discomfort or pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting. Children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with a weakened immune system may be more susceptible to serious adverse effects from microbial contamination.

The Department is monitoring the company's recall and will inform Canadians if any new health risks are identified.

What you should do

Stop using the recalled product.

Contact your health care practitioner if you have used this product and have concerns about your health.

Contact the importer, Shandex Sales Group Ltd. by calling 1-905-420-7407, or by email at recall@shandex.com, if you have questions about this recall.

Report any health product adverse events or complaints to Health Canada.

Alert / recall type: Public Advisory

Category: Health products – Natural health products

Published by: Health Canada

Également disponible en français

