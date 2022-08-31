Public Advisory - Health Canada seized unauthorized health products in Port Coquitlam, B.C., Lethbridge, AB, and Etobicoke, ON, because they may pose serious health risks
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
Unauthorized health products
Product &
Hazard Identified
Company
Action Taken
Blue 6K
Sexual enhancement
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
Love Secret Sex Shop
2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.
Seized from the retail location
Imperial XX
Sexual enhancement
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain
sildenafil and tadalafil
Love Secret Sex Shop
2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.
Seized from the retail location
One Million
Sexual enhancement
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
Love Secret Sex Shop
2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.
Seized from the retail location
P1S 100
Sexual enhancement
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
Love Secret Sex Shop
2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.
Seized from the retail location
Rhino 17 Plus
Sexual enhancement
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
Love Secret Sex Shop
2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.
Seized from the retail location
Rhino 69
Sexual enhancement
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
Love Secret Sex Shop
2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.
Seized from the retail location
Rhino 99 Extreme 188K
Sexual enhancement
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
Love Secret Sex Shop
2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.
Seized from the retail location
Rhino Platinum 8000
Sexual enhancement
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
Love Secret Sex Shop
2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.
Seized from the retail location
Detoxi Slim
Weight loss
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sibutramine
Jedpar Health and Beauty
Lethbridge, AB
Seized from the warehouse location and removed from online sale
Idol Slim Coffee
Weight loss
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain lorcaserin
Jedpar Health and Beauty
Lethbridge, AB
Seized from the warehouse location and removed from online sale
Lida Shake
Weight loss
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain lorcaserin
Jedpar Health and Beauty
Lethbridge, AB
Seized from the warehouse location and removed from online sale
Max Slim
Weight loss
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sibutramine
Jedpar Health and Beauty
Lethbridge, AB
Seized from the warehouse location and removed from online sale
Jungle Juice Platinum Black
Poppers
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain isobutyl nitrite
Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway
Etobicoke, ON
Seized from the retail location
Kidney Boost
Sexual enhancement
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway
Etobicoke, ON
Seized from the retail location
Super Rush Power Pack
Poppers
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain isobutyl nitrite
Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway
Etobicoke, ON
Seized from the retail location
Titanium 4000 (tablet)
Sexual enhancement
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil
Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway
Etobicoke, ON
Seized from the retail location
USA V9
Sexual enhancement
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway
Etobicoke, ON
Seized from the retail location
Images
For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.
Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/31/c4741.html