Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from a store in Toronto, ON because they may pose serious health risks
TORONTO, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
Unauthorized health products
Product
Hazard Identified
Company
Action Taken
Black Panther
Labelled to contain yohimbe
JC Foodlane
270 Wellington St. W. #7-8
Toronto, ON
M5V 3P5
Seized and forfeiture obtained
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe
JC Foodlane
270 Wellington St. W. #7-8
Toronto, ON
M5V 3P5
Seized and forfeiture obtained
Ginseng Red 2000
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
JC Foodlane
270 Wellington St. W. #7-8
Toronto, ON
M5V 3P5
Seized and forfeiture obtained
XXL Ant 3000
Labelled to contain yohimbe
JC Foodlane
270 Wellington St. W. #7-8
Toronto, ON
M5V 3P5
Seized and forfeiture obtained
Rush Hour 72
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
JC Foodlane
270 Wellington St. W. #7-8
Toronto, ON
M5V 3P5
Seized and forfeiture obtained
Stiff Rock
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
JC Foodlane
270 Wellington St. W. #7-8
Toronto, ON
M5V 3P5
Seized and forfeiture obtained
Images
For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.
