Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from a store in Toronto, ON because they may pose serious health risks

TORONTO, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products Product Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Black Panther Labelled to contain yohimbe JC Foodlane 270 Wellington St. W. #7-8 Toronto, ON M5V 3P5 Seized and forfeiture obtained Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe JC Foodlane 270 Wellington St. W. #7-8 Toronto, ON M5V 3P5 Seized and forfeiture obtained Ginseng Red 2000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil JC Foodlane 270 Wellington St. W. #7-8 Toronto, ON M5V 3P5 Seized and forfeiture obtained XXL Ant 3000 Labelled to contain yohimbe JC Foodlane 270 Wellington St. W. #7-8 Toronto, ON M5V 3P5 Seized and forfeiture obtained Rush Hour 72 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil JC Foodlane 270 Wellington St. W. #7-8 Toronto, ON M5V 3P5 Seized and forfeiture obtained Stiff Rock Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil JC Foodlane 270 Wellington St. W. #7-8 Toronto, ON M5V 3P5 Seized and forfeiture obtained



For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.

