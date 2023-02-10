U.S. markets closed

Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about unauthorized health products sold at various online and retail stores because they may pose serious health risks

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products

Product &
Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

DETO Fitness

Weight loss

Product tested by Health
Canada and found to contain
sibutramine

ZLS2

Whitecourt, AB

Removed from the
warehouse location and
from online sale

Brilliant Skin Essentials
Brilliant Rejuv Set

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain
hydroquinone and tretinoin

AR Pinoy

Calgary, AB

Removed from the
warehouse location and
from online sale

Brilliant Skin Essentials
Brilliant Rejuv Topical Cream

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain
hydroquinone and tretinoin

AR Pinoy

Calgary, AB

Removed from the
warehouse location and
from online sale

Brilliant Skin Essentials
Topical Solution (Toner)

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain
hydroquinone and tretinoin

AR Pinoy

Calgary, AB

Removed from the
warehouse location and
from online sale

Brilliant Skin Essentials
Rejuvenating Facial Toner

Skin lightening

Product with similar
packaging was tested and
found to contain tretinoin

AR Pinoy

Calgary, AB

Removed from the
warehouse location and
from online sale

Jekonmo Herbal Mixture

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health
Canada and found to contain
sildenafil

Akins International
Foods

550 Sargent Ave

Winnipeg, MB

Seized from the retail
location

Blue Rhino Male Enhancement

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health
Canada and found to contain
sildenafil

Cupid Boutique

368 Dundas St

Woodstock, ON

Seized from the retail
location

Just for Women

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health
Canada and found to contain
sildenafil

Cupid Boutique

368 Dundas St

Woodstock, ON

Seized from the retail
location

Strong-SX Super Sex Pill

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health
Canada and found to contain
sildenafil

Cupid Boutique

368 Dundas St

Woodstock, ON

Seized from the retail
location

Images
For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/10/c4744.html

