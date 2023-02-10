Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about unauthorized health products sold at various online and retail stores because they may pose serious health risks
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
Unauthorized health products
Product &
Hazard Identified
Company
Action Taken
DETO Fitness
Weight loss
Product tested by Health
ZLS2
Whitecourt, AB
Removed from the
Brilliant Skin Essentials
Skin lightening
Labelled to contain
AR Pinoy
Calgary, AB
Removed from the
Brilliant Skin Essentials
Skin lightening
Labelled to contain
AR Pinoy
Calgary, AB
Removed from the
Brilliant Skin Essentials
Skin lightening
Labelled to contain
AR Pinoy
Calgary, AB
Removed from the
Brilliant Skin Essentials
Skin lightening
Product with similar
AR Pinoy
Calgary, AB
Removed from the
Jekonmo Herbal Mixture
Sexual enhancement
Product tested by Health
Akins International
550 Sargent Ave
Winnipeg, MB
Seized from the retail
Blue Rhino Male Enhancement
Sexual enhancement
Product tested by Health
Cupid Boutique
368 Dundas St
Woodstock, ON
Seized from the retail
Just for Women
Sexual enhancement
Product tested by Health
Cupid Boutique
368 Dundas St
Woodstock, ON
Seized from the retail
Strong-SX Super Sex Pill
Sexual enhancement
Product tested by Health
Cupid Boutique
368 Dundas St
Woodstock, ON
Seized from the retail
Images
For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.
