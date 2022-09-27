Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about unauthorized products for sexual enhancement and skin lightening because they may pose serious health risks

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Promoted Use Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Maxi-Peel Exfoliant Solution 2 Skin lightening Labelled to contain tretinoin and 2% hydroquinone Glamouroza E-retail Red Deer, AB Removed from sale Rhino 69 Extreme 500k Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain p rasterone Esso Gas Station 89 Lindsay Street S. Lindsay, ON Seized from the retail location

