Public Service Announcement - Hydro Ottawa restores power to 90 per cent of customers impacted by storm outage - 3:00 PM UPDATE

OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Hydro Ottawa has been able to restore power to 90 per cent of its 180,000 customers impacted by the storm outage last Saturday.

Four steps for a safe repair (CNW Group/Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.)

With 18,000 customers still without power across the city of Ottawa, we are now entering the last phase of restoration targeting the remaining isolated outages.

Today, crews will continue to work in the following areas:

Carlingwood and Mckellar Heights

Fisher Glen, Cityview Skyline and Fisher Heights

Pineglen Annex

Lincoln Heights and Britannia Heights

Parkway Park and Kenson Park South Keys

Riverside Park

Tanglewood

Stitsville and surrounding areas

Manordale/Meadowlands

Hydro Ottawa understands how challenging the past week has been. The level of destruction has been like nothing we have seen before.

This next part of the restoration is complex as a result of remaining debris, fallen trees and branches and/or damage to customer-owned equipment. If customers notice their electrical equipment (such as service masts, meterbase, or wires running from the meterbase into the electrical panel within the house) has been damaged, they may need to make repairs to their owned equipment before Hydro Ottawa is able to reconnect power. In some cases, temporary repairs may be allowed to enable immediate power.

Customers are advised to follow these four simple steps:

Steps for a safe repair

Stay away, and do not attempt to repair the equipment yourself Call Hydro Ottawa's Service Desk at 613 738-6418 Seek a licensed electrical contractor Contact your insurer

Hydro Ottawa will continue to keep customers and the public advised of the evolving situation via the news media and on our social channels.

Safety tips

Hydro Ottawa asks the public to respect work site perimetres by keeping a safe distance from crews and as they work on energizing the power grid.

If customers notice downed power lines, stay at least 10 metres away (the length of a school bus) from the wires and from any objects that are in contact with the lines such as trees. If there is a downed power line, please call us at 613 738-0188.

Hydro Ottawa is working with the City of Ottawa to ensure that those affected by extended power outages get the help they need. The City has opened several emergency reception centres. Visit the City of Ottawa's Emergency Preparedness page for an expanded list.

As a reminder, if customers were cooking when the power went out, turn off the stove, oven or other cooking appliances.

As power is being restored, Hydro Ottawa reminds residents to conserve their use of energy and avoid turning on all electronics and appliances to avoid impacting the electricity supply.

Turn off all lights, unplug appliances and electronics, and turn down heating system thermostats. This will help avoid a power surge when electricity is restored.

Please reserve the use of 911 to situations where there is a risk to public safety, and life-threatening emergencies.

