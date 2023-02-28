U.S. markets open in 4 hours 44 minutes

Public appeal to energy companies to provide aid to Ukraine

·2 min read
Dear managers of energy companies,

The war that Russia started in Ukraine a year ago has had disastrous effects, first and foremost, on the people of Ukraine, who have had to flee their homes or forgo even the basics of a life with dignity: no electricity, no heating in winter, and no water supply, not to mention the buildings that have been destroyed and the lives that have been taken.

This war has also affected energy markets. Because of Russia’s actions, natural gas prices soared to unprecedented heights in 2022, and electricity prices on European exchanges rose dramatically. All of this led to hundreds of billions of dollars in additional profits at energy companies, the result not of investments or business strategies, but of higher prices because of the war.

Today, we submitted a proposal to Ignitis Group’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to allocate around 10% of last year’s additional profit as aid to recover and reconstruct energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

We urge you to follow suit and earmark part of your 2022 profits for Ukraine. We believe sharing profits with the country that is suffering the consequences of the war that has led to those profits is morally the right thing to do.

All together we can do more. If each of us contributes, we can significantly help this embattled country and speed up its recovery.

Ignitis Group CEO Darius Maikštėnas


Letter sent:

Exxon Mobil Corp

TotalEnergies SE

Equinor ASA

Chevron Corp

Shell

ConocoPhillips

E.ON SE

Eni S.p.A.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd

BP p.l.c.

EOG Resources, Inc

Suncor Energy Inc

Electricité de France SA

ENGIE SA

Repsol, SA

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna

OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Iberdrola, SA

Enel SpA

Devon Energy Corp

Occidental Petroleum Corp

Pioneer Natural Resources Co

Neste Oyj

MOL Hungarian Oil & Gas Co

Marathon Petroleum Corp

Fortum Oyj

Ørsted A/S

Naturgy Energy Group, SA

Centrica plc

Chesapeake Energy Corp

Valero Energy Corp

Diamondback Energy, Inc

RWE Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Resources, Inc

Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA

APA Corp

Aker BP ASA

EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG

Tourmaline Oil Corp

VERBUND AG

HF Sinclair Corp

Veolia Environnement SA

Coterra Energy Inc

CEZ, a. s.

Delek Group Ltd

Range Resources Corp

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA

SSE plc

Endesa S.A.

National Grid plc

Terna Energy

Redes Energeticas Nacionais S.A.

Neoen

Tauron Polska Energia

Latvenergo

Eesti Energia


