Public has chance to comment again on power line to LANL

Feb. 5—The public again will have a chance to comment about an environmental assessment of a planned 14-mile high-voltage line that will stretch through forests and the Caja del Rio to Los Alamos National Laboratory.

The U.S. Energy Department and its nuclear security agency will hold a second hearing on the power line Feb. 15 at Santa Fe Community College as part of a second 30-day public comment period added after activists and New Mexico congressional delegates complained too little time was given to hear people's concerns about the project.

Critics said the single 30-day comment period during the holiday season was too short for a contentious project.

The 115,000-volt line would include transmission towers and a 100-foot-wide swath along its path from the lab through White Rock Canyon, south across the Caja del Rio area and then east through the Santa Fe National Forest to a substation.

It has drawn opposition from some conservationists, community groups and Indigenous advocates because of its potential impacts on the sensitive areas it would cross.

The environmental study was done to gauge the effects the power line, first announced in 2021, might have on the landscape, wildlife, ecosystems, Indigenous cultural sites and recreation areas.

It was required for federal agencies to obtain a special-use permit to install the line on public land.

Federal officials say the transmission line is needed because the two lines that now power the lab are becoming strained and will reach their capacity by 2027. The third line also would provide the lab a backup power source, which lab managers say is especially important for its supercomputers.

Because the line intersects several jurisdictions, the Energy Department, the National Nuclear Security Administration, the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management were involved in planning the route and how to ease the effects.