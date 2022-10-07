U.S. markets closed

Public Cloud Based Telecom Cloud Market to Register a CAGR of over 15.2% in the Next Decade, Mentions Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
The United States Telecom Cloud Market is expected to reach of US$ 35.5 Bn by the end of 2032 with North America being the dominant player and accounting for 38% of total sales

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Telecom Cloud Market revenues were estimated at US$ 19.8 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Future Market Insights report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 24 Bn. The market is projected to gross 15.2% CAGR through the public cloud.

During the pandemic, as individuals lived at home during the shutdown and businesses opted to work remotely, massive data consumption led to a spike in demand for telecom cloud installations, which significantly contributed to the market growth. Cloud has been one of the key themes of conversation in the telecom business in 2021 with the development of cloud-native 5G technology.

The public cloud solution provides on-demand infrastructure, lowering capital expenditure as well as continuous operational and life-cycle control. The public cloud may be a terrific incubator environment for not just developing new apps and services, but also bringing them to market and scaling them quickly.

Request a Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3353

Many corporate firms rely on the public cloud as their base. Telecom companies are increasingly looking to collaborate using public cloud services to use their computational capacity and use their strong network skills on the back end.

Hyperscalers such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Oracle often establish and manage a uniform tech environment with public cloud platforms. CSPs, on the other hand, buy solutions from a variety of vendors who compete and advance in different directions, sometimes marginally, sometimes significantly.

Also, The BFSI sector outsources non-core functions to save money and enhance efficiency. As a consequence, targeted content views and precise financial data are required, which may be merged via a telecommunications cloud service.

Competitive Landscape

The market is fiercely competitive, where key players are increasingly focused to obtain a competitive advantage. The key companies in the Telecom Cloud Market are focused on R&D to produce innovative technological solutions.

  • In April 2021, Momentum Telecom, a global provider of managed network and clouds voice, revealed that it had accomplished its purchase of Atlus Technology, a Tennessee-based leader in the development of cloud-based unified communications solutions.

  • In December 2020, Cisco announced the purchase of IMImobile, a cloud telecommunications software and service provider, allowing Cisco to provide its customers with an end-to-end client engagement management solution.

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Telecom Cloud Market, presenting historical market data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

For More Information on this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/telecom-cloud-market

Market Segments Covered In Telecom Cloud Market Analysis

By Type:

  • Public Cloud

  • Private Cloud

  • Hybrid Cloud

By Cloud Computing Service:

  • IaaS

  • PaaS

  • SaaS

By Application:

  • Data Storage

  • Achieving

  • Computing

  • Enterprise Application

  • Other Applications

By Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Latin America

Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-3353

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Summary of Statistics

  1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

  1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

  3.1. Risk Assessment

      3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Telecom Cloud Demand

      3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

      3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)

      3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

      3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

      3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers

  3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

4. Market Background

  4.1. Telecom Cloud Market By Country, US$ Mn

  4.2. Telecom Cloud Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Mn)

      4.2.1. Total Available Market

      4.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market

      4.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market

  4.3. Market Scenario Forecast

      4.3.1. Demand in optimistic Scenario

      4.3.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      4.3.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

  4.4. Investment Feasibility Analysis

To Continue TOC…

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Technology Domain

Cloud Services Market Size: Therefore, the rise in adoption of migration services across verticals such as IT & telecom is the latest trend in the cloud services market. Globally, the cloud services market is expected to reach a valuation of 2.5 Bn by 2030, as per a new study by FMI.

Cloud Systems Management Software Market Share: Cloud systems management software are that software which operates and monitors applications, data and services residing in the cloud.

Cloud ELN Service Market Analysis: Expanding at a CAGR of 13.1%, the global Cloud ELN Service Market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 265.2 Mn in 2021 to US$ 701.7 Mn by 2029. Cloud ELN service market accounted for around 63% of global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) market.

Multi Cloud Management Market Trend: Multi cloud management is similar to the use of best-of-breed applications from multiple developers on a personal computer, rather than the defaults offered by the operating system vendor.

Cloud Business Email Market Demand: The global cloud business email market is expected to acquire a market value of nearly USD 2.15 Bn, proliferating at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2027.

ABOUT FUTURE MARKET INSIGHTS, INC.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate,
200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark,
Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


