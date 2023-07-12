Public companies account for 29% of Sarawak Plantation Berhad's (KLSE:SWKPLNT) ownership, while state or government account for 26%

Key Insights

Sarawak Plantation Berhad's significant public companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 2 shareholders own 55% of the company

Institutions own 11% of Sarawak Plantation Berhad

Every investor in Sarawak Plantation Berhad (KLSE:SWKPLNT) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are public companies with 29% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, state or government make up 26% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Sarawak Plantation Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sarawak Plantation Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Sarawak Plantation Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Sarawak Plantation Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Sarawak Plantation Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Ta Ann Holdings Berhad is currently the company's largest shareholder with 29% of shares outstanding. State Of Sarawak is the second largest shareholder owning 26% of common stock, and The Sarawak Foundation, Endowment Arm holds about 4.2% of the company stock.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 55% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Sarawak Plantation Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Sarawak Plantation Berhad. As individuals, the insiders collectively own RM57m worth of the RM580m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 15% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Sarawak Plantation Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 9.1%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 29% of the Sarawak Plantation Berhad shares on issue. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

