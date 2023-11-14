Public companies account for 47% of REDtone Digital Berhad's (KLSE:REDTONE) ownership, while individual investors account for 27%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by public companies in REDtone Digital Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 2 shareholders own 63% of the company

19% of REDtone Digital Berhad is held by insiders

If you want to know who really controls REDtone Digital Berhad (KLSE:REDTONE), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 47% to be precise, is public companies. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 27% ownership in the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about REDtone Digital Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About REDtone Digital Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Institutions have a very small stake in REDtone Digital Berhad. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

REDtone Digital Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Berjaya Corporation Berhad is currently the company's largest shareholder with 45% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 17% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 2.0% by the third-largest shareholder.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of REDtone Digital Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of REDtone Digital Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM568m, and insiders have RM108m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 27% stake in REDtone Digital Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 47% of REDtone Digital Berhad. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand REDtone Digital Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for REDtone Digital Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

