Public companies account for 47% of Sports Toto Berhad's (KLSE:SPTOTO) ownership, while individual investors account for 42%

A look at the shareholders of Sports Toto Berhad (KLSE:SPTOTO) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are public companies with 47% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 42% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Sports Toto Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sports Toto Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Sports Toto Berhad. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Sports Toto Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Sports Toto Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Berjaya Corporation Berhad is currently the largest shareholder, with 47% of shares outstanding. With 2.5% and 1.7% of the shares outstanding respectively, Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited and Great Eastern Life Assurance (Malaysia) Berhad, Insurance Investments are the second and third largest shareholders.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Sports Toto Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Sports Toto Berhad. In their own names, insiders own RM24m worth of stock in the RM2.0b company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 42% stake in Sports Toto Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 47% of Sports Toto Berhad. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Sports Toto Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Sports Toto Berhad has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

