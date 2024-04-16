Public companies account for 51% of Aumann AG's (ETR:AAG) ownership, while individual investors account for 30%

Key Insights

Significant control over Aumann by public companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The largest shareholder of the company is MBB SE with a 51% stake

Institutional ownership in Aumann is 19%

If you want to know who really controls Aumann AG (ETR:AAG), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 51% to be precise, is public companies. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 30% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Aumann.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Aumann?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Aumann. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Aumann's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Aumann is not owned by hedge funds. MBB SE is currently the company's largest shareholder with 51% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. With 3.1% and 3.1% of the shares outstanding respectively, Baillie Gifford & Co. and Erste Asset Management GmbH are the second and third largest shareholders.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Aumann

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data cannot confirm that board members are holding shares personally. Not all jurisdictions have the same rules around disclosing insider ownership, and it is possible we have missed something, here. So you can click here learn more about the CEO.

General Public Ownership

With a 30% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Aumann. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 51% of Aumann. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

