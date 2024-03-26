Public companies account for 65% of Favelle Favco Berhad's (KLSE:FAVCO) ownership, while individual investors account for 15%

Key Insights

Significant control over Favelle Favco Berhad by public companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The largest shareholder of the company is Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd. with a 64% stake

Insiders own 14% of Favelle Favco Berhad

Every investor in Favelle Favco Berhad (KLSE:FAVCO) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are public companies with 65% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 15% of the company's stockholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Favelle Favco Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

Check out our latest analysis for Favelle Favco Berhad

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Favelle Favco Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Institutions have a very small stake in Favelle Favco Berhad. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Favelle Favco Berhad. Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd. is currently the largest shareholder, with 64% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 5.4% and 1.8%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Ngan Mac, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Senior Key Executive. Additionally, the company's CEO Chung Mac directly holds 1.6% of the total shares outstanding.

Story continues

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Favelle Favco Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Favelle Favco Berhad. Insiders have a RM69m stake in this RM484m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 15% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Favelle Favco Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 65% of Favelle Favco Berhad stock. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Favelle Favco Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Favelle Favco Berhad (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.