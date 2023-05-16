Public companies account for 67% of VICOM Ltd's (SGX:WJP) ownership, while individual investors account for 27%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by public companies in VICOM indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

67% of the company is held by a single shareholder (ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited)

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

A look at the shareholders of VICOM Ltd (SGX:WJP) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are public companies with 67% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 27% of the company's stockholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about VICOM.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About VICOM?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to funds under management, so the institution does not bother to look closely at the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of VICOM, for yourself, below.

VICOM is not owned by hedge funds. ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited is currently the company's largest shareholder with 67% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. Chee Leong Chu is the second largest shareholder owning 1.1% of common stock, and Thiam Siong Sze holds about 0.9% of the company stock.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of VICOM

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in VICOM Ltd. It has a market capitalization of just S$645m, and insiders have S$36m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 27% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over VICOM. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 67% of VICOM. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand VICOM better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for VICOM (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

