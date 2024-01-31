Public companies among Perdana Petroleum Berhad's (KLSE:PERDANA) largest shareholders, saw gain in holdings value after stock jumped 20% last week

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by public companies in Perdana Petroleum Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

64% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd)

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

Every investor in Perdana Petroleum Berhad (KLSE:PERDANA) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 67% stake, public companies possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

As a result, public companies were the biggest beneficiaries of last week’s 20% gain.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Perdana Petroleum Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Perdana Petroleum Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Perdana Petroleum Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Perdana Petroleum Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Perdana Petroleum Berhad. The company's largest shareholder is Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd, with ownership of 64%. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. Naim Holdings Berhad is the second largest shareholder owning 3.5% of common stock, and Kenanga Investors Bhd. holds about 1.9% of the company stock.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Perdana Petroleum Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Perdana Petroleum Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM599m, and insiders have RM29m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 22% stake in Perdana Petroleum Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 67% of Perdana Petroleum Berhad stock. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Perdana Petroleum Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Perdana Petroleum Berhad that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

