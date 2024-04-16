Public companies are Domain Holdings Australia Limited's (ASX:DHG) biggest owners and were hit after market cap dropped AU$95m

Key Insights

Significant control over Domain Holdings Australia by public companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

60% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited)

Institutions own 14% of Domain Holdings Australia

A look at the shareholders of Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 60% to be precise, is public companies. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

As market cap fell to AU$1.9b last week, public companies would have faced the highest losses than any other shareholder groups of the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Domain Holdings Australia.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Domain Holdings Australia?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Domain Holdings Australia already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Domain Holdings Australia's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Domain Holdings Australia. The company's largest shareholder is Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited, with ownership of 60%. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 9.1% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 1.7% by the third-largest shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Domain Holdings Australia

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Domain Holdings Australia Limited. It is a pretty big company, so it would be possible for board members to own a meaningful interest in the company, without owning much of a proportional interest. In this case, they own around AU$5.0m worth of shares (at current prices). It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 25% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 60% of Domain Holdings Australia. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Domain Holdings Australia better, we need to consider many other factors.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

