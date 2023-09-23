Public companies are HUYA Inc.'s (NYSE:HUYA) biggest owners and were rewarded after market cap rose by US$63m last week

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by public companies in HUYA indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

62% of the business is held by the top 2 shareholders

Institutions own 17% of HUYA

A look at the shareholders of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 62% stake, public companies possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

As a result, public companies collectively scored the highest last week as the company hit US$657m market cap following a 11% gain in the stock.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about HUYA.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About HUYA?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

HUYA already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of HUYA, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in HUYA. Tencent Holdings Limited is currently the largest shareholder, with 47% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 16% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.1% by the third-largest shareholder.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 62% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of HUYA

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of HUYA Inc.. It appears that the board holds about US$1.9m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of US$657m. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 20% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over HUYA. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 62% of the HUYA shares on issue. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.

I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

