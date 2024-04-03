Public companies are Isetan (Singapore) Limited's (SGX:I15) biggest owners and were rewarded after market cap rose by S$172m last week

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by public companies in Isetan (Singapore) indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The largest shareholder of the company is Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. with a 53% stake

Institutional ownership in Isetan (Singapore) is 10%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Isetan (Singapore) Limited (SGX:I15), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that public companies own the lion's share in the company with 53% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

As a result, public companies collectively scored the highest last week as the company hit S$290m market cap following a 147% gain in the stock.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Isetan (Singapore).

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Isetan (Singapore)?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Isetan (Singapore) already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Isetan (Singapore), (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Isetan (Singapore) is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., with ownership of 53%. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 8.3% and 4.2%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Isetan (Singapore)

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Isetan (Singapore) Limited. As individuals, the insiders collectively own S$23m worth of the S$290m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 23% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 4.9%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 53% of the Isetan (Singapore) shares on issue. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Isetan (Singapore) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

