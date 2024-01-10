Public companies own 26% of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) shares but individual investors control 52% of the company

Key Insights

Significant control over Washington H. Soul Pattinson by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

46% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Institutions own 14% of Washington H. Soul Pattinson

Every investor in Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 52% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And public companies on the other hand have a 26% ownership in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Washington H. Soul Pattinson, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Washington H. Soul Pattinson?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Washington H. Soul Pattinson's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Washington H. Soul Pattinson. Brickworks Limited is currently the largest shareholder, with 26% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 4.1% and 3.2% of the stock.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Washington H. Soul Pattinson

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around AU$602m worth of shares (at current prices). It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 52% of Washington H. Soul Pattinson shares. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 3.2%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 26% of Washington H. Soul Pattinson. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Washington H. Soul Pattinson that you should be aware of.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

