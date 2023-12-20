Public companies own 29% of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) shares but individual investors control 30% of the company

Key Insights

Significant control over Bertrandt by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

54% of the business is held by the top 4 shareholders

23% of Bertrandt is held by Institutions

Every investor in Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 30% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, public companies make up 29% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Bertrandt, beginning with the chart below.

XTRA:BDT Ownership Breakdown December 20th 2023

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bertrandt?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Bertrandt. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Bertrandt's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

XTRA:BDT Earnings and Revenue Growth December 20th 2023

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Bertrandt. Porsche Automobil Holding SE is currently the company's largest shareholder with 29% of shares outstanding. Friedrich Boysen Holding GmbH is the second largest shareholder owning 15% of common stock, and Union Asset Management Holding AG holds about 5.5% of the company stock.

On looking further, we found that 54% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Bertrandt

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data cannot confirm that board members are holding shares personally. Not all jurisdictions have the same rules around disclosing insider ownership, and it is possible we have missed something, here. So you can click here learn more about the CEO.

General Public Ownership

With a 30% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Bertrandt. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 18%, of the Bertrandt stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 29% of the Bertrandt shares on issue. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Bertrandt you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

