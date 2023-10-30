Public companies own 34% of Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (CVE:DV) shares but individual investors control 44% of the company

Key Insights

Dolly Varden Silver's significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 4 shareholders own 51% of the company

Insiders own 10% of Dolly Varden Silver

Every investor in Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (CVE:DV) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 44% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, public companies make up 34% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Dolly Varden Silver.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Dolly Varden Silver?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Dolly Varden Silver. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Dolly Varden Silver's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Dolly Varden Silver. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Fury Gold Mines Limited with 23% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 11% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 10% by the third-largest shareholder.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Dolly Varden Silver

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Dolly Varden Silver Corporation. Insiders have a CA$18m stake in this CA$178m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 44% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 34% of the Dolly Varden Silver shares on issue. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Dolly Varden Silver (2 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

