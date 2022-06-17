U.S. markets closed

Public Service Company of New Mexico Declares Preferred Dividend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. , June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Public Service Company of New Mexico, a subsidiary of PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM), declared the regular quarterly dividend of $1.145 per share on the 4.58 percent series of cumulative preferred stock. The preferred stock dividend is payable July 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business July 1, 2022.

PNM Resources (PRNewsFoto/PNM Resources, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/PNM Resources, Inc.)
Background:

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2021 consolidated operating revenues of $1.8 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to approximately 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 3.2 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free energy by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

CONTACTS:


Analysts

Media

Lisa Goodman

Ray Sandoval

(505) 241-2160

(505) 241-2782

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/public-service-company-of-new-mexico-declares-preferred-dividend-301570072.html

SOURCE PNM Resources, Inc.

