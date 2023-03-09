U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,988.50
    -6.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,777.00
    -36.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,201.75
    -26.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,877.60
    -2.70 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.62
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.10
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    20.07
    -0.09 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9760
    +0.0010 (+0.03%)
     

  • Vix

    19.11
    -0.48 (-2.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1848
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9300
    -0.3420 (-0.25%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    21,783.22
    -392.84 (-1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.58
    -7.78 (-1.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,929.92
    +10.44 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,608.94
    +164.75 (+0.58%)
     

Public Service Company of New Mexico Declares Preferred Dividend

·1 min read

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Public Service Company of New Mexico, a subsidiary of PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM), declared the regular quarterly dividend of $1.145 per share on the 4.58 percent series of cumulative preferred stock. The preferred stock dividend is payable April 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business March 31, 2023.

PNM Resources (PRNewsFoto/PNM Resources, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/PNM Resources, Inc.)
PNM Resources (PRNewsFoto/PNM Resources, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/PNM Resources, Inc.)

Background:
PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2022 consolidated operating revenues of $2.2 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to more than 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 2.7 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free energy by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

CONTACTS:



Analysts


Media



Lisa Goodman


Ray Sandoval



(505) 241-2160


(505) 241-2782

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/public-service-company-of-new-mexico-declares-preferred-dividend-301767442.html

SOURCE PNM Resources, Inc.

Recommended Stories