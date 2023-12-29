Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Public Service Enterprise Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.087 = US$3.8b ÷ (US$50b - US$5.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Public Service Enterprise Group has an ROCE of 8.7%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 5.1% generated by the Integrated Utilities industry, it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Public Service Enterprise Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Public Service Enterprise Group here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Public Service Enterprise Group's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 57% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line On Public Service Enterprise Group's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Public Service Enterprise Group has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has returned a solid 42% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Public Service Enterprise Group (at least 2 which are concerning) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

While Public Service Enterprise Group may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

