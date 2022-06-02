U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,102.00
    +3.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,800.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,563.50
    +12.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,854.00
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.39
    -2.87 (-2.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.60
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.85
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0655
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9310
    +0.0870 (+3.06%)
     

  • Vix

    25.69
    -0.50 (-1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2482
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0820
    -0.0520 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,775.45
    -2,126.19 (-6.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    648.96
    -35.24 (-5.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,330.02
    -127.87 (-0.47%)
     

Public Health Notice: Outbreak of norovirus and gastrointestinal illnesses linked to spot prawns

·5 min read

OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ -

Why you should take note

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is collaborating with provincial public health partners, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and Health Canada to investigate an outbreak of norovirus and gastrointestinal illnesses involving four provinces: British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario.

Investigation findings have identified consumption of spot prawns as the source of the outbreak. All of the individuals who became ill reported eating spot prawns before their illnesses occurred. More information is needed to determine how the spot prawns became contaminated with norovirus.

On May 31, 2022, the CFIA issued a food recall warning for several lot codes of live spot prawns that are associated with the illnesses under investigation. The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. The CFIA is continuing its food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

Do not eat, use, sell or serve the recalled spot prawns. Check to see if you have the recalled spot prawns at home. If you do, throw them out and wash your hands.

The outbreak investigation is ongoing and additional actions to protect public health will be taken as needed. The public health notice will be updated as the investigation evolves.

Investigation Summary

As of June 1, 2022, there have been 48 cases of norovirus and gastrointestinal illness reported in the following provinces: British Columbia (11), Alberta (12), Manitoba (19), and Ontario (6). Individuals became sick between mid-May and late-May 2022, and no deaths have been reported. Although not all cases of illness have been tested, laboratory testing has confirmed the presence of a norovirus infection.

The CFIA is continuing its food safety investigation into the spot prawns associated with the illnesses under investigation. A food recall was issued on May 31, 2022 for several lot codes of live spot prawns that are associated with the illnesses under investigation. For more information on the recalled products, please consult the Government of Canada's Recalls and Safety Alerts website. If other products are recalled through the CFIA food safety investigation, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

Who is most at risk

Acute gastrointestinal illnesses such as norovirus are common in North America and are very contagious, affecting all age groups. However, pregnant women, people with compromised immune systems, young children and the elderly are at risk for developing more serious complications, like dehydration.

What you should do to protect your health

Spot prawns contaminated with noroviruses may look, smell and taste normal. The following safe food-handling practices will reduce your risk of getting sick:

  • Do not eat, use, sell, or serve the recalled spot prawns. Check to see if you have the recalled spot prawns at home. If you do, throw them out and wash your hands.

  • Avoid eating raw or undercooked spot prawns.

  • Eat spot prawns right away after cooking and refrigerate leftovers.

  • Always keep raw and cooked spot prawns separate to avoid cross-contamination.

  • Do not use the same plate or utensils for raw and cooked spot prawns.

  • Wash your hands well with soap before and after handling any food.

  • Be sure to clean and sanitize cutting boards, counters, knives and other utensils after preparing raw foods.

Noroviruses can be transmitted by ill individuals. Cleaning and disinfecting practices are the key to preventing further illnesses in your home.

  • Thoroughly clean contaminated surfaces, especially after an episode of illness.

  • After vomiting or diarrhea, immediately remove and wash clothing or linens that may be contaminated with the virus (use hot water and soap).

  • If you have been diagnosed with norovirus illness or any other gastrointestinal illness, do not prepare food or pour drinks for other people while you have symptoms, and for the first 48 hours after you recover.

Symptoms

People with norovirus illness usually develop symptoms of gastroenteritis within 24 to 48 hours, but symptoms can start as early as 12 hours after exposure. The illness often begins suddenly. Even after having the illness, you can still become re-infected by norovirus.

The main symptoms of norovirus illness are:

  • diarrhea

  • vomiting (children usually experience more vomiting than adults)

  • nausea

  • stomach cramps

Other symptoms may include:

  • low-grade fever

  • headache

  • chills

  • muscle aches

  • fatigue (a general sense of tiredness)

Most people feel better within one or two days, with symptoms resolving on their own, and experience no long-term health effects. As with any illness causing diarrhea or vomiting, people who are ill should drink plenty of liquids to replace lost body fluids and prevent dehydration. In severe cases, patients may need to be hospitalized and given fluids intravenously. If you have severe symptoms of norovirus, consult your healthcare provider.

What the Government of Canada is doing

The Government of Canada is committed to food safety.

The Public Health Agency of Canada leads the human health investigation of an outbreak and is in regular contact with its federal and provincial partners to monitor and take collaborative steps to address outbreaks.

Health Canada provides food-related health risk assessments to determine whether the presence of a certain substance or microorganism poses a health risk to consumers.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency conducts food safety investigations into the possible food source of an outbreak.

Additional information

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/01/c4735.html

Recommended Stories

  • J.P. Morgan Sees an ‘Attractive Entry Point’ in These 2 Stocks

    Did markets hit a turning point? The past couple of months brought us a seven-week losing streak in stocks, the longest such streak in over a decade, but the week before the Memorial Day holiday weekend saw strong gains. The S&P 500 wiped out its May losses. Post-holiday trading shows that some of these gains are continuing. If so, then it makes this the ideal time to ‘buy the dip,’ to get in while stocks remain at low cost, with attractive entry points. That’s the view from investment firm JPMo

  • Ocugen adds regenerative medicines to its product pipeline

    Dr. Shankar Musunuri, the CEO and co-founder of Ocugen, said the company's next step will be working with the FDA to create a Phase 3 testing program.

  • Sage Therapeutics And Biogen Tackle Depression — And Their Stocks Do The Same

    Sage stock popped Wednesday after its Biogen-partnered treatment for postpartum depression met every goal in a final-phase study.

  • Heart conditions and gender may increase the risk for long COVID, according to 23andMe

    The company asked 100,000 people to self-report data about long COVID; Shanghai exits lockdown; COVID-19 cases in the U.S. drop

  • IBD Tech Leader Vertex Snags Upgrade As Non-Cystic Fibrosis Drugs Crystallize

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals got an upgrade Wednesday on its burgeoning non-cystic fibrosis pipeline — as VRTX stock inched higher.

  • Here's Why Pfizer's COVID Revenue Could Remain Strong Next Year

    This year will undoubtedly be a strong one for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Shares of Pfizer are down 9% year-to-date, which is only slightly better than the S&P 500's slide of 13% during that time. Known as "long COVID," people can feel a variety of symptoms after their initial bout with the disease.

  • Health agency confirms community spread of monkeypox in England

    Monkeypox appears to be spreading from person to person in England, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Wednesday. The usually mild viral disease, which is endemic in west and central Africa, is understood to spread through close contact. Until early May, cases rarely cropped up outside Africa and were typically linked to travel to there.

  • Dr. Fauci Has Warned of These COVID Symptoms

    The most recent variants of COVID-19 have seemingly evolved to be milder, especially if you're vaccinated and boosted. But one factor hasn't changed: Contracting COVID puts you at risk of developing long-lasting symptoms, a.k.a. long COVID, and a study released this week indicate that vaccines aren't much protection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, has warned about some of these potential symptoms. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health o

  • Top Virus Experts Issue Urgent Warning About a New Way You Can Catch COVID

    We're now two years into the pandemic, and people all across the U.S. are still getting infected with the coronavirus. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have been more than 83 million total cases throughout this time, with a daily average of nearly 110,000 infections happening across the country right now. At this point, most of us likely feel like we know all there is to know about how we can catch COVID and what to do to protect ourse

  • If You Bought This at Walmart, Kroger, or Aldi, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

    No matter where you live, there's a good chance you rely on at least one major supermarket when grabbing groceries and other essentials. And no matter what your preference may be, each retailer makes it easier to prepare for a big meal or keep your fridge and pantry well-stocked with everything you might need. But if you've recently made purchases at large grocers such as Walmart, Kroger, or Aldi, you may want to check your kitchen after the Food&Drug Administration (FDA) released a warning abou

  • Homeward partners with Rite Aid to deliver rural health care

    Millions of people live in rural communities, including close to one-quarter of seniors who may not have access to reliable transportation. Homeward is bringing healthcare directly to them at home and where they shop.

  • If Your Hand Looks Like This You May Be Seriously Ill, Say Doctors

    The body has a number of reliable diagnostic indicators, "check engine" lights that don't hesitate to let you know when something's not right—headaches, chest pain, stomach issues. But another diagnostic indicator is right in front of you: Your hands. How they feel and look can tip you off to medical issues that need to be addressed. In some cases, they can indicate you might be seriously ill. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Sign

  • Woman ‘forced to switch off life-saving ventilator’ due to soaring energy bills

    Switching off the machine leaves sufferers at risk of ‘heart attack’

  • These 4 Vitamin Deficiencies Can Raise Your Dementia Risk, Experts Warn

    Eating a well-balanced, nutritionally packed diet is one of the best things you can do for your physical health. Experts say your cognitive health can also get a boost from getting the right vitamins and minerals—and alhough no one vitamin or supplement can prevent the development of dementia, deficiencies of certain vitamins have been linked with an increased risk of dementia. Read on to learn which four vitamins are considered crucial to your cognitive health, and which foods can help you get

  • An Oral Drug Might Repair Brain Damage Caused by Alzheimer’s

    jonathan KitchenThere are nearly 6 million adults in the U.S. with Alzheimer’s disease. The disorder typically strikes before age 60 and it has no cure, although there are drugs that can alleviate memory symptoms and other cognitive changes.However, scientists may be on the cusp of a treatment that can stop Alzheimer’s disease in its tracks. In a study published Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine, a group of researchers led by neuroscientists at Yale University uncovered an

  • Sage Stock Rises on Postpartum Depression Drug Data

    Biogen and Sage Therapeutics said new data allows them to seek approval for their depression medication zuranolone as a treatment for postpartum depression early next year.

  • 5 Common Morning Habits That Actually Ruin Your Sleep

    Your a.m. routine could be having a big impact on your Zzzs. Here's what you should avoid.

  • Wife's quick thinking saved her husband's life

    May is National Stroke Awareness Month and a good time to remind the community of the importance of learning more about the signs of stroke.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Important" COVID Update

    Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared as a guest on the The Takeout podcast from CBS News, hosted by Major Garrett. Garrett was recording the podcast from his apartment after testing positive for COVID-19—even though he is double vaccinated and double boosted. "So you were infected, which has proven something that I think we've all known, but I think you're the personification of this," says Dr. Fauci. "This is a highly transmissible virus, and it is very likely that if you were not vaccinated and double b

  • If You Do This While Walking, It May Be an Early Dementia Sign, New Study Says

    For many of us, daily walks are the only real exercise we get. Thankfully, this low-impact workout is one of the best ways to stay fit, particularly for older adults. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), brisk walking is one of the key components to maintaining endurance as we get older, helping to keep both our heart and lungs healthy. But the next time you head out for a stroll—or even a walk from your car to the store—there is something you should pay attention to, as it coul