Public Key Infrastructure Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 14.49 Billion By 2030, Registering A CAGR of 26.5% - Valuates Reports

·6 min read

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Key Infrastructure Market By Component (Hardware Module, Solution, and Services), Deployment Mode (On-premise and Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprise), and Vertical (BFSI, Government and Defense, IT and Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Software Category.

Valuates Reports Logo
Valuates Reports Logo

The global public key infrastructure market size was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 14.49 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Public Key Infrastructure Market

The demand for a digital authentication procedure to secure organizational infrastructure has grown as digitalization has spread across numerous industries. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the public key infrastructure market

The growing requirement to reduce the cost of authentication across a variety of industries, including banking, healthcare, and e-commerce, is driving the adoption of PKI solutions, thereby driving the public key infrastructure market growth.

Increased use of PKI solutions and services, more malware and file-based assaults, growing concerns about data loss, increased acceptance of IoT and cloud trends, and stricter obligatory rules and compliances are all factors that are further contributing to the growth of public key infrastructure market growth.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-2N79/Public_Key_Infrastructure_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF PUBLIC KEY INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET

The public key infrastructure market is primarily being driven by an increase in the number of cyber frauds. Furthermore, increased cyber-attacks during the pandemic, as well as increased awareness about data security and privacy, are largely creating lucrative opportunities for the public key infrastructure market.

The demand for data privacy and security solutions has risen steadily over the last few decades. Security technology has become more common in commercial and government applications in recent years. Enterprise firewalls, intrusion detection systems, identity management systems, event management solutions, and other solutions began to emerge during this time. PKI infrastructure was established by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) for its Common Access cards program, which provides identification cards to active-duty US military members. One of the greatest PKI-based applications is the Common Access Cards program. PKI offers a wide range of message encryption applications and is chosen for modern IoT communication systems in many industrial and residential applications, resulting in high-grade encrypted messages, which is expected to drive public key infrastructure market growth.

COVID-19 has caused a considerable number of brick-and-mortar stores to switch to internet platforms. Furthermore, because on-site personnel and workers became scarce at this time, many firms were forced to rely on digital workplaces powered by apps like Zoom and Microsoft Teams. As businesses and individuals throughout the world became increasingly reliant on online environments, the risk of cyber-attacks increased, this, in turn, is expected to be a lucrative growth opportunity for the public key infrastructure market.

However, higher installation and maintenance expenses, as well as significant network overhead and bandwidth needs, are limiting industry expansion.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/reports/ALLI-Manu-2N79/public-key-infrastructure

PUBLIC KEY INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on components, the solution category dominated the worldwide public key infrastructure market share in 2019, and it is projected to continue to do so in the future years.

In terms of deployment, the on-premise segment generated the most revenue in 2020, but the cloud segment is predicted to increase at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the large enterprise segment accounted for the most revenue in 2020; however, the SME segment is predicted to increase at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period.

Based on verticals, the IT and telecom category generated the most revenue in 2020; however, the healthcare segment is predicted to increase at the fastest rate throughout the projection period.

Inquire For Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/ALLI-Manu-2N79/Public_Key_Infrastructure_Market

Market By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

By Key Players

  • THALES

  • ENTRUST DATACARD

  • DIGICERT

  • MANAGEENGINE

  • MICROSOFT

  • HID GLOBAL

  • GOOGLE

  • AMAZON WEB SERVICES

  • APPVIEWX

  • VENAFI

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/ALLI-Manu-2N79/Public_Key_Infrastructure_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-2N79&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- The global SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) market size is projected to reach USD 5429.7 million by 2027, from USD 2668 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2021-2027.

- The global tokenization market size is projected to reach USD 2380.6 million by 2027, from 939.7 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 13.0% during 2021-2027.

- The global network security market size was valued at USD 18,480 million in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 63,398 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.7% from 2020 to 2

- The global Network Packet Broker market size is projected to reach USD 1075.5 million by 2027, from USD 679.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2027.

- The global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market size is projected to reach USD 20760 million by 2027, from USD 4357.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 25.0% during 2021-2027.

- The global Public Cloud System Infrastructure Services market size is projected to reach USD 151270 million by 2027, from USD 58400 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.4% during 2021-2027.

- The global Digital Signature market size is projected to reach USD 3818.4 million by 2027, from USD 1008 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 20.8% during 2021-2027.

- Global Tokenized Securities Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Asset Tokenization Platforms Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Click Here To See Related Reports on Public Key Infrastructure Market

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:
Valuates Reports
sales@valuates.com
For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225
For IST Call +91-8040957137
WhatsApp: +91-9945648335
Website: https://reports.valuates.com
Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports
LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/public-key-infrastructure-market-size-is-projected-to-reach-usd-14-49-billion-by-2030--registering-a-cagr-of-26-5---valuates-reports-301454382.html

SOURCE Valuates Reports

