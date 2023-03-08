U.S. markets open in 4 hours 53 minutes

Public Knowledge® Launches Igniting Impact Podcast

·3 min read

LAKEWOOD, N.J., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Knowledge® is launching a new podcast, with the first episode available on Wednesday, March 15, the Igniting Impact Podcast. As a management consulting firm driven by catalyzing transformational change, this is an opportunity to share their clients' stories. Public Knowledge® President Stacey Moss will interview clients who will share their experiences on real projects making real impacts.

www.Pubknow.com (PRNewsfoto/Public Knowledge)
www.Pubknow.com (PRNewsfoto/Public Knowledge)

"This podcast is a special opportunity to look at what goes on behind the scenes of our client's projects. Public Knowledge® values the human side of our work, and this podcast is an excellent way to share that. I look forward to highlighting and exploring our clients' tremendous work on the podcast," said Stacey Moss, President of Public Knowledge®.

The Igniting Impact Podcast is significantly more than an opportunity to share what their clients do daily. Public Knowledge® wants to highlight the work done by their clients, but also the work they do for their customers and stakeholders that is changing lives in the United States and Canada. The podcast shows the real impact of what is done behind the scenes.

Two podcast episodes will publish each month, featuring the client, the project manager from Public Knowledge®, and President Stacey Moss. Topics included are as diverse as the consulting firm itself, ranging from child welfare and training development to stakeholder engagement for IT system replacements. Together, they will dive into challenges, lessons learned, and outcomes.

The first episode dives into the work done by the firm for the Wyoming Department of Family Services (DCFS) Comprehensive Child Welfare Information System (CCWIS). Stacey interviews Senior Administrator Lindsey Schilling and Public Knowledge® Project Manager Alli Anderson. They explore how their diligence applied to the procurement process was an important investment and how lived expertise helps lend a vital perspective.

Lindsey is the Senior Administrator for the Social Services Division within the Wyoming DCFS. In this role, she oversees child and adult protective services and juvenile justice programs across the state. As a certified foster parent, her position allows her to blend personal passions with a professional opportunity to effectuate change.

Alli is the Programs Practice Director at Public Knowledge® and the project manager for the CCWIS Procurement Support efforts with the Wyoming DCFS.

The first Igniting Impact Podcast publishes on will be on Wednesday, March 15, and can be found on Pubknow.com, Soundcloud, and YouTube. To receive the podcast directly and receive ongoing updates, subscribe to the newsletter.

About Public Knowledge®
Public Knowledge® is a multinational management consulting firm focused on Programs, People, and Systems. We exist to help our clients solve tough problems and thrive in complex environments. For more than 30 years, we have helped our clients achieve their goals by understanding their needs and objectives as a foundation to our problem-solving process. Our goal is to provide our clients with unparalleled service and act as their catalyst for change. Learn more by visiting pubknow.com.

Media contact:
Stephanie Meisner
smeisner@pubknow.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/public-knowledge-launches-igniting-impact-podcast-301765258.html

SOURCE Public Knowledge

