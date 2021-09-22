Public Notice - Annual closure of St. Andrews Lock and Dam

LOCKPORT, MB, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users of the annual closure of the St. Andrews Lock and Dam for the season.

As of Thursday, October 14, at midnight, the St. Andrews Lock and Dam will be closed to marine vessels until spring 2022.

PSPC staff will begin raising the dam's control curtains on, soon after or potentially prior to this date depending on weather conditions. As a result, water levels in the Red and Assiniboine rivers, in the Winnipeg area and north to Lockport, will be lowered gradually over the next 2 to 3 weeks as the water is released. If winter conditions set in, the curtains will be completely lifted as required.

Owners of vessels, barges and all property on the Red and Assiniboine rivers and their tributaries are advised to protect their property.

The gated areas below the dam may be closed because of high, turbulent waters and dangerous currents, severe weather or operational requirements. Once closed, these areas will remain closed until the spring.

PSPC thanks users for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/22/c7545.html