Public Notice - Annual closure of St. Andrews Lock and Dam

·1 min read

LOCKPORT, MB, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users of the annual closure of the St. Andrews Lock and Dam for the season.

As of Thursday, October 14, at midnight, the St. Andrews Lock and Dam will be closed to marine vessels until spring 2022.

PSPC staff will begin raising the dam's control curtains on, soon after or potentially prior to this date depending on weather conditions. As a result, water levels in the Red and Assiniboine rivers, in the Winnipeg area and north to Lockport, will be lowered gradually over the next 2 to 3 weeks as the water is released. If winter conditions set in, the curtains will be completely lifted as required.

Owners of vessels, barges and all property on the Red and Assiniboine rivers and their tributaries are advised to protect their property.

The gated areas below the dam may be closed because of high, turbulent waters and dangerous currents, severe weather or operational requirements. Once closed, these areas will remain closed until the spring.

PSPC thanks users for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/22/c7545.html

  • FuelCell Energy Stock Is Down 45% This Year. Time To Buy?

    For decades, fuel cells have captivated the attention of innovators and investors alike. Fuel cells can generate electricity with low to no emissions and have many applications, from utilities to fuel cell vehicles. With the costs of renewable power and fuel cells falling, has the time finally come for fuel cell makers?

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Worksport Makes the Impossible Possible: Green-Energy Microgrid Systems Power EV Trucking and Off-Grid Lifestyling

    Image via Worksport On September 21, 2021, Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) launches the first round of pre-orders where individual buyers and manufacturers can make a downpayment on the portable TerraVis™ solar power generation system. Bringing off-grid power to previously off-limit terrains, the highly anticipated TerraVis makes the impossible possible through its solar+battery tonneau truck cap. Founded in 2011, Worksport strives to make products better, simpler and more aesthetic. Since its con

  • Ford Is Making a Different Kind of EV Investment. What to Know.

    Ford is investing in Redwood Materials, the battery recycling firm founded by Tesla co-founder J.B. Straubel. The move aims to help make EVs more affordable and accessible.

  • Soaring gas prices ripple through heavy industry, supply chains

    Global record high natural gas prices are pushing some energy-intensive companies to curtail production in a trend that is adding to disruptions to global supply chains in some sectors such as food and could result in higher costs being passed on to their customers. Some companies, including steel producers, fertiliser manufacturers and glass makers, have had to suspend or reduce production in Europe and Asia as a result of spiking energy prices. The UK on Tuesday said it agreed to provide state support to one of the companies to restart production of by-product carbon dioxide, which is used in food production, to avert a supply crunch.

  • This animal lets you know when fall is here and what kind of winter to expect

    Hints about the seasons to come can be spotted in this animal

  • How Plug Power Goes to Positive $9 Billion in Revenue in 9 Years

    Hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (PLUG) is kind of a funny company. Owing to accounting quirks, the "gross billings" it highlights in its earnings reports don't always match up with actual revenues as calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles. As a result, despite a big jump in revenues last quarter, Plug Power is a company still sporting $5.5 million in "negative revenues" on its income statement. But perhaps not for long. Evercore analyst James West made the case fo

  • Goodyear Opts for Renewable Energy in European and Turkish Plants

    Decision strengthens company goal of reducing carbon emissions intensity by 25% by 2023, shift will reduce the company's carbon footprint by up to 260,000 tons

  • U.K. Energy Supplier Collapse Affects 1.5 Million Households

    (Bloomberg) -- More than 1.5 million households in Britain are being forced to switch energy suppliers after two more retailers collapsed on Wednesday, bringing the tally of companies going out of business to seven since early August.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIs There Room for E-Scooters in New Y

  • U.K. Suppliers Fail; Greece Sounds Alarm: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Two more U.K. energy suppliers collapsed under the strain of surging energy costs, increasing the number of households caught up in the failures to 1.5 million, as Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the country should be prepared for higher prices in the longer term.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Pol

  • Ford invests $50 million in an EV battery recycling company

    The automaker will use Redwood Materials' services as it ramps up EV production.

  • China isn’t the only one financing the global spread of coal power plants

    In what was almost a throwaway line in his pre-recorded speech to the UN General Assembly, Chinese leader Xi Jinping made a new fossil fuels reduction pledge that many climate experts have been calling on China to make. “China will step up support for other developing countries in developing green and low-carbon energy things and will not build new coal fired power projects abroad,” Xi told the UNGA yesterday (Sept. 21). The announcement drew praise, including from UN secretary general Antonio Guterres, and climate experts such as Kevin P. Gallagher, director of the Global Development Policy Center at Boston University, and followed a pledge from US president Joe Biden to double climate funding for low-income nations to more than $11 billion through 2024.

  • One Way Or Another, Rivian Could Make History

    Until this month, the U.S. had only one all-electric automaker, the all-mighty Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). Last week, Rivian Automotive Inc. rolled its first pickup truck for regular customers off its assembly line in its Normal, Illinois plant with first deliveries just around the corner. Rivian is doing much more than challenging Tesla- it is delivering the world's first all-electric pickup truck. Besides legendary automakers transforming their models for the electrification era, there are also

  • IsoEnergy Expands Hurricane Zone North and South

    IsoEnergy Ltd. ("IsoEnergy" or the "Company") (TSXV: ISO) (OTCQX: ISENF) is pleased to announce initial scintillometer results from summer drilling at the Hurricane zone. Hurricane was discovered in July 2018 and is a high-grade uranium mineralization located on the Company's 100% owned Larocque East property (the "Property") in the Eastern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

  • Logitech is a Proud Signatory of The Climate Pledge

    We’ve all heard references to teamwork, collaboration, and the ability to accomplish more as a collective rather than as individuals competing towards a common goal. There has never been a more urg...

  • 2040 Emissions Goal for onsemi

    by Jean Chong,

  • Pond Technologies Uses Algae to Transform Carbon Emissions into Profit

    Image Provided by Pond Technologies As intensifying natural disasters and record-breaking heat waves push nations around the world to move more urgently toward a fossil fuel-free future, finding solutions that can be implemented quickly and make a huge impact have become the focus of many climate strategies. Ontario-based Pond Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: PNDHF) (TSXV: POND) offers a unique solution with its patented algae platform that can sequester about 2 tons of carbon for each ton of algae gr

  • Canada's most unsuspecting hot spot uncovered

    Of all the locations in the country to observe Canada's warmest temperature, Labrador doesn't intuitively pop into one's head.

  • Solar power and water shortages may define our future but that doesn’t make them good investments

    There are sound reasons to consider companies that tend to generate steady cash flow (water) or promise environmentally friendly bulk power at low cost (solar). Prices for solar panels are falling, which can decrease shareholder value of solar energy companies. Many solar panels are made from silicon.

  • The world is not yet ready to overcome a once-in-a-century solar superstorm, warn scientists

    Impact of such a space weather event on modern technology is still not completely understood