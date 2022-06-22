PUBLIC NOTICE - Cancellation of planned bridge closure to motorists at St. Andrews Lock and Dam
LOCKPORT, MB, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise motorists that the bridge at the St. Andrews Lock and Dam will no longer be closed to them for 1 night during the week of June 20, from 10 pm to 6 am, as the closure has already taken place.
Commuters can stay informed about the work performed on bridges and the resulting lane closures through our social media platforms.
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
