After public outcry, is comprehensive rezoning dead? County executive reverses position

Comprehensive rezoning appears to be on the skids in New Castle County after a sudden about-face by one of the county's most powerful officials.

Since at least October, a public fight has been building over a controversial ordinance called 23-083 — an ordinance that would rezone dozens of properties and hundreds of acres in New Castle County in one fell swoop.

Critics, including County Council President Karen Hartley-Nagle and an upswell of citizens' groups, say that the ordinance would short-circuit the usual public process that allows citizens to debate the use of each parcel of land, and weigh in on effects to each community — potentially allowing warehouses or office projects to derail community character.

Proponents, including County Executive Matt Meyer, have said the ordinance is needed to comply with state law and would align the zoning map with a long-percolated 2022 comprehensive plan that guides growth and development in the county.

Meyer said the comprehensive plan was already "the most inclusive and comprehensive public process ever undertaken by New Castle County.”

But as of Wednesday afternoon, Meyer had changed his mind. He now wants to scrap the comprehensive rezoning ordinance entirely. In part, he said, "misinformation" by critics of the ordinance had made moving forward no longer feasible.

At 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, on the official Facebook page of New Castle County Government, Meyer issued a public proclamation.

"Today I have asked County Council to withdraw the ordinance," Meyer said, "and I've asked the Department of Land Use to put forward a new plan."

County Council members surprised to hear they'd been 'asked' to withdraw the comprehensive rezoning bill

There was one problem, however: The County Council didn't seem aware it was asked to do anything in particular.

When reached by phone, council President Hartley-Nagle said this was the first she'd heard of Meyer's statement, though she was certainly in favor of killing the ordinance. Both of the bill's co-sponsors also said they hadn't been contacted. (Meyer later said he'd reached a member of the council, but did not specify whom.)

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer speaks at the start of the Wilmington Blue Rocks South Atlantic League home opener against the Hickory Crawdads at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Hickory won 3-2.

What's more, Meyer has no particular authority to call for an ordinance to be withdrawn once it's been put forward to the County Council, said Councilwoman Janet Kilpatrick, one of the bill's sponsors.

The ordinance now sits before the council, she said. And she intends to discuss it on its merits.

Councilman David Tackett, the bill's primary sponsor as a member of the land use committee, said he was blindsided by Meyer's public remarks. His constituents had been pinging his phone all afternoon, he said, long before the county executive tried to contact him.

"I think it was very disrespectful to release a video saying that we have been requested to withdraw the ordinance when we had not been," Tackett told Delaware Online/The News Journal.

Nonetheless, Tackett said he'd be "happy" to withdraw the ordinance, saying the process had been marred by arbitrariness and a lack of transparency — and that poor execution has led to widespread public outcry.

"There was a groundswell of opposition just because of the way it was done and handled," Tackett said. "I told them, 'You guys are gonna have a very tough time trying to get this horse back in the gate.'"

The comprehensive rezoning ordinance has met protests for months

The ordinance has had a difficult path to passage, as citizen opposition began to coalesce in October against a number of individual properties contained in the ordinance. This led to multiple public meetings, and protest signs at planning board meetings.

While most of the 84 parcels rezoned in the ordinance involved relatively uncontroversial alignments with how public land is already being used, some included contentious projects such as a now-defunct Incyte office project in Alapocas.

In response to public outcry, the Department of Land Use had already modified the ordinance.

The amended ordinance sent to the council in December contained a recommendation that the County Council introduce a substitute ordinance — one that would sever 16 of the most controversial parcels from the comprehensive rezoning process.

These would include nearly all of the residential or agricultural properties that would have received business zoning. "Our strategy initially is when that stuff came up, we just one by one take out the parcels where that was a concern," Meyer said in the media conference Wednesday. "It got to a point where it wasn't really feasible. It didn't make sense. So let's go back to the drawing board."

Janet Kilpatrick is a New Castle County Council member

That's exactly what Councilwoman Kilpatrick doesn't want.

She said she doesn't want controversial projects to be included in the ordinance. But she still favors pushing forward an amended comprehensive rezoning bill that allows the more uncontroversial parcels to be approved — largely out of fairness to landowners who've waited for months or years in good faith to receive a zoning decision.

"I would probably not be in favor of pulling it entirely," she said. "There are some (parcels) in there that have gone through the entire process of rezoning, and were asked by the former department head to hold off on going for an individual rezoning, to let them do it through the comprehensive plan."

Meyer said he believed that some projects could be expedited on an individual basis. But one way or another, he said, the ordinance was now out of his hands.

"I think for me to make predictions about what County Council will or will not do is kind of a fool's errand," Meyer said.

