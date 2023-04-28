New public policy and leadership institute officially launches at TMU

Toronto Metropolitan University

The Dais at Toronto Metropolitan University is the union of the Brookfield Institute and Leadership Lab, led by Executive Director, Karim Bardeesy

Toronto, ON, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMU launches the Dais , an action-oriented public policy and leadership institute to develop the people and ideas needed for a more inclusive and innovative economy, education system and democracy for Canada.

The Dais, meaning “raised platform”, builds on TMU’s efforts to better leverage its policy expertise, capacity for community leadership, and history of entrepreneurial ethos, for a more positive impact on our society’s most pressing civic challenges.

With a multidisciplinary team of experts in research, policy, and leadership development, the Dais will help build a better quality of life for Canadians in three areas of specialization:

Innovation + Tech: Growing a more inclusive economy and lasting prosperity through innovation, while harnessing technology responsibly.

Education + Skills: Ensuring that our education and training systems are equitably preparing Canadians to thrive in a changing world.

Democracy + Trust: Better equipping a broader set of leaders to advance positive policy change and rebuild trust in public institutions.

“In the face of runaway technology that’s creating new winners and losers, and challenging institutions to move more quickly, we need a new kind of think-tank. That’s what the Dais aspires to be — a platform to create bold policy solutions backed by data-driven research, while amplifying and training the people and voices we need to tackle Canada’s most urgent civic challenges,” said Bardeesy.

“The Dais is another important step towards harnessing the extraordinary research and community outreach at TMU, to create more positive outcomes for our economy and democracy," said Mohamed Lachemi, President and Vice-Chancellor, Toronto Metropolitan University. As a new platform for leaders to create lasting change, the Dais is where ideas meet action. Built on the strong legacies of the Brookfield Institute and Leadership Lab, we’re ushering policy change into a new era that better serves Canadians.”

“We’re proud to build stronger links to our home base at TMU, where we work with many bustling networks of world-class scholars, students, and entrepreneurs with national and global reach. We invite changemakers of any age and stage to join us in building a more inclusive economy and democracy for all Canadians,” Bardeesy said.

About the Dais

The Dais is Canada’s platform for bold policies and better leaders. It is a new public policy and leadership institute at Toronto Metropolitan University, which builds on the proud legacies of the Leadership Lab and the Brookfield Institute for Innovation + Entrepreneurship. At the Dais, we connect people to the ideas and power we need to build a more inclusive, innovative, prosperous Canada. Learn more at dais.ca .

About Toronto Metropolitan University

Toronto Metropolitan University, formerly known as Ryerson University, is Canada’s leader in innovative, career-oriented education. Urban, culturally diverse and inclusive, the University is home to more than 48,000 students, including 2,900 Master’s and PhD students, 4,000 faculty and staff, and over 225,000 alumni worldwide. Visit torontomu.ca .

