U.S. markets close in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,967.52
    -2.63 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,689.46
    +32.76 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,460.49
    +4.95 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,896.70
    -0.29 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.88
    -0.17 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.60
    +10.90 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    21.09
    +0.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0671
    +0.0088 (+0.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9570
    +0.0410 (+1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2012
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0650
    -0.1340 (-0.10%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,821.15
    +363.71 (+1.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.81
    +1.11 (+0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,935.49
    +59.21 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,516.53
    +70.97 (+0.26%)
     

Public Relations Professionals Launch PR Firm, LAG Strategy, To Help Clients Thrive In Today's Fast-Paced Media Environment

·3 min read

PASADENA, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stuart Pfeifer, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and veteran public relations executive, and Matthew Fern, an expert in marketing, advertising and digital communications, announced today the launch of LAG Strategy, a modern public relations firm that will help companies, nonprofits, universities, business leaders and celebrities thrive in today's fast-paced media landscape.

Stuart Pfeifer and Matthew Fern are Co-Founders of LAG Strategy, a modern PR firm built for today's digital world.
Stuart Pfeifer and Matthew Fern are Co-Founders of LAG Strategy, a modern PR firm built for today's digital world.

The Co-Founders' skills – Pfeifer's powerful writing, strategic thinking and strong media relationships and Fern's expertise in digital communications, online reputation and social media management – create a perfect pairing to help clients exceed their communications goals.

Pfeifer and Fern are former top executives at a national public relations agency. As a boutique firm, LAG Strategy offers national agency experience with the focus, hard work, attention to detail and personal relationships that larger firms do not provide.

LAG's clients receive personal attention from the Co-Founders starting on Day 1. The executives they meet in the initial call will work their cases from start to finish; clients are not lured in and then assigned to junior associates, as they are at many large agencies.

Pfeifer is a former veteran journalist who spent 15 years as a legal and business reporter at the Los Angeles Times before transitioning into strategic communications in 2016. In 2004, he was among a team of Times reporters awarded the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news coverage.

Fern is an expert in digital communications and online reputation management. He is Co-Founder of Dunigan Fern Media Partners, a boutique advertising agency, and a former Vice President of Premiere Networks and iHeart Media.

"Our clients will benefit from our firm's experience, creative thinking and a combined skill set that is unique to the industry," Pfeifer said. "We are so excited to get to work and deliver a world-class public relations experience and attention to detail that will create long-lasting relationships and grateful clients."

Together, Pfeifer and Fern provide clients reputational support through their contacts in traditional media, world-class digital communications and online support, including utilizing emerging technologies in artificial intelligence and machine learning. LAG Strategy specializes in strategic communications, earned media, crisis communications, litigation support, reputation management, SEO, digital advertising, social media management and website design.

"The combined skills we offer at LAG Strategy are simply not available anywhere else in the industry," Fern said. "The digital and online component of our services, combined with our traditional strategic communications and earned media support, makes our firm one-of-a-kind. We are exactly the right firm at the right time for today's digital-centered world."

To learn more about LAG Strategy, please visit www.lagstrategy.com, or email the Co-Founders directly – stuart@lagstrategy.com or matthew@lagstrategy.com.

Media Contact: Stuart Pfeifer, stuart@lagstrategy.com, 310-415-6955

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/public-relations-professionals-launch-pr-firm-lag-strategy-to-help-clients-thrive-in-todays-fast-paced-media-environment-301758914.html

SOURCE LAG Strategy Corp

Recommended Stories

  • I’m 57 and will soon have more than $3 million from a business sale. My rich boss trusts his financial adviser, but he inherited his millions. Still, should I try his adviser?

    Question: I am 57 years old, have $450,000 saved for retirement and will soon receive $3-$4 million from a business sale as a key employee. And adds W. Michael Prendergast, certified financial planner at Altfest Personal Wealth Management: “Ask if they’re a fiduciary all the time they interact with you, not just some of the time.”

  • ‘Conscious quitting’ is the newest trend sweeping the workplace. Here’s what leaders can do to avoid it

    Move over, quiet quitting. This year, workers who don’t see eye to eye with their employer’s company values aren’t mentally checking out of their jobs—they’re voting with their feet.

  • Charlie Javice, the 30-year-old Frank founder accused of fraud, says Jamie Dimon took a personal interest in her $175 million acquisition

    The young founder hits back at the bank in new filings, alleging JPMorgan should have known what it was buying. Javice is demanding a trial by jury.

  • Is $6 Million Enough to Retire at 65?

    Retiring at age 65 with $6 million is entirely possible, even for people with quite comfortable lifestyles. Conservative investment and withdrawal plans allow for ample retirement income for most people retiring in those circumstances. At age 65, retirees become eligible … Continue reading → The post Is $6 Million Enough to Retire at 65? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Healthcare Will Cost More Than Most Retirees Have: Here's Why Medicare Isn't the Answer

    For the average American, healthcare in retirement will cost more than they have in their entire savings account. And unfortunately, Medicare won't help. Healthcare, of course, is the single biggest line item that most retirees need to prepare for. Recently, … Continue reading → The post Healthcare Will Cost More Than Most Retirees Have: Here's Why Medicare Isn't the Answer appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ireland rues mistakes of the past as it struggles to keep the lights on

    Back-up power generators have started to arrive in Ireland to help it keep the lights on during the next few winters. The mobile turbines, described as “effectively jet engines”, are set to be installed in areas including Dublin and nearby County Meath. The €350m (£308m) temporary capacity was ordered by environment minister Eamon Ryan last year as a “last resort”, after regulators flagged a looming shortfall in generation. “This is an electricity emergency,” minister of state Ossian Smyth told

  • ‘When we retire, we lose a lot.’ How to avoid retirement shock.

    All at once, we lose our sense of purpose, our identity, our community, our structure and our routines.

  • Forget Chatbots, This Is How Corporate America Is Really Using AI

    (Bloomberg) -- Ever since OpenAI’s ChatGPT lit up the internet in November, companies can't stop talking about artificial intelligence. Take this earnings season so far: References to AI and related terms during calls with investors are already up 77% from a year earlier.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Elon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonLightfoot Is First Chicago

  • 'Employment extenders' are in a 'power position': Experts say aging workers are the key to keeping the economy afloat — here’s why and how to make it work for you

    Take advantage while you can.

  • Coca-Cola and Dunkin' Team Up On a New Starbucks Killer

    Coca-Cola has very little experience being the No. 2 brand. Coca-Cola does not own a major coffee brand in the U.S. What it does own is what some call the second-largest coffee-house chain in the world -- Costa Coffee -- and it also has a massive partnership with the actual second-largest coffee chain in the U.S. and the world, Dunkin'. While you can debate which brand takes the No. 2 slot -- it's Dunkin' by store count, Costa if you use a stricter definition of coffee house -- you can't debate that Starbucks leads the space in the U.S. and worldwide.

  • Biden to require chips companies winning subsidies to share excess profits

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Tuesday said it will require companies winning funds from its $52-billion U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and research program to share excess profits and explain how they plan to provide affordable childcare. The Commerce Department on Tuesday released its plans to begin accepting applications in late June for a $39-billion manufacturing subsidy program. The CHIPS Act plays a central role in the Biden administration's effort to bring semiconductor manufacturing back to the United States.

  • 7 Ways to Get Money in Retirement Without Working

    When people retire, they go from having one main source of income to having several. The exact number of income sources and how heavily you'll rely on them depends on your level of retirement planning. While some people rely solely … Continue reading → The post 7 Types of Retirement Income Sources appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The importance of preparing emotionally for retirement

    Retirement is a seismic life change that can impact mental health, with one study suggesting it increases the likelihood of depression.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Can I Retire at 50 With $2 Million?

    Two million dollars may seem like more than enough money for retirement, but even that amount can vanish quickly in the face of medical expenses, inflation and taxes. If you expect to retire at 50 with $2 million, careful planning is … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at 50 With $2 Million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Paramount Turned Down $3 Billion-Plus Offer for Showtime From Former Executive

    Former Paramount Global executive David Nevins was the latest Showtime suitor to be rebuffed by Paramount over the past few years.

  • Ford’s pact with Chinese EV battery maker is a sucker punch to American taxpayers

    Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made national headlines recently when he rejected a Ford Motor (F) factory in a struggling part of the state, owning to Ford’s partnership with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.  (CN:300750) ( CATL), a Chinese electric-vehicle battery manufacturer. A month later, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated that her state landed the plant, saying, “It’s thrilling, it’s thrilling.” This joint-venture appears to be constituted to allow Ford to harvest the tax incentives provided in the Inflation Reduction Act without getting FDI or even any technological return.

  • Credit Suisse personal & business banking boss Haux to leave

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse on Wednesday said its Head of Personal & Business Banking, Anke Bridge Haux, is to leave the bank. Haux, who has been with the Swiss bank for 15 years, is to take on a new role as CEO of the Swiss arm of LGT Bank in November. Credit Suisse's current chief operating officer of Personal & Business Banking, Michael Sager, will take over leadership of the business on an interim basis with immediate effect and become a member of the executive board of Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd.

  • Oil Reverses Gains as Traders See Central Banks Staying Hawkish

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dipped after hot inflation data led traders to anticipate that central bankers are likely to stay hawkish for the coming months, offsetting hopes for higher demand from Asia.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Elon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion

  • Weibo Q4 Highlights: 27% Revenue Decline, Margin Contraction Due To China's COVID Measures

    Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WB) reported a fourth-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 27% year-on-year to $448 million, missing the consensus of $448.69 million. Revenue declined 20% Y/Y on a CC basis. Segments: Weibo's Advertising and marketing revenues fell 29.1% Y/Y to $390.54 million. Value-added service (VAS) revenues decreased 12.2% Y/Y to $57.45 million. Advertising and marketing revenues excluding ad revenues from Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), were $348.3 million, down by 31% Y/Y, prim