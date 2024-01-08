Public safety committee discusses building concerns, ambulance service

Jan. 8—The Delaware County Public Safety Committee discussed building concerns and ambulance service during its monthly meeting Jan. 8.

The committee could not vote on anything because it lacked a quorum. Andes Town Supervisor Wayland "Bud" Gladstone and Masonville Town Supervisor Betty Scott attended. Roxbury Town Supervisor Allen Hinkley was absent, and Board Chair Tina Molé hasn't made this year's committee assignments yet. They will be announced at the Jan. 24 board of supervisors meeting.

Code Enforcement Officer Dale Downin said staff of the Department of Public Works is moving into the DPW/Planning building on the corner of Bridge and Main streets this week, with the Planning Department to follow. The DPW building in Bloomville will be finished next and the one in Walton last.

Emergency Services Director Steve Hood said representatives from the company that built the communication buildings at the county's communication towers will tour the sites Tuesday because three of the buildings had some water issues, including the one in Davenport that was just fixed. A person from the company was going to take some of the buildings apart to see if water is seeping into the building through the concrete roof, or if it's condensation build-up.

"They have thousands and thousands of buildings all up and down the East Coast," he said. "To have three buildings leaking in one county and there's no other buildings in New York state that are leaking from this company, so that's why it may be condensation."

He said the buildings were built to engineering specs that also included other communication infrastructure from other government agencies, schools and cellphone companies, which haven't been housed. This might cause the heating system to not work properly creating condensation.

Hood updated the committee on the tower that will be built in the town of Masonville that will serve the Trout Creek area. He said when they looked at the survey for the proposed road to the tower, they realized a tiny portion was located on a neighbor's property. The road will be moved about 20 feet so it won't be on the neighbor's property. Once the designs for the road are completed, the county will work on the soil and storm water plans.

Story continues

Hood also updated the committee on two expansions to Verizon cell service. He said the one in Grand Gorge is active and the one in the Sidney area on Pine Hill is still in the process of being hooked up.

Hood and County 911 Coordinator Mark Rossley gave an update the county ambulance service. Hood said there were a high number of calls the ambulance responded to including 60 calls in the Delhi area. Revenues from the ambulance service was $78,000 in October and $72,000 in November.

Rossley said year-to-date the county has been reimbursed $606,582.11 and it cost the county $1,302,102.82 to have American Medical Response be the backup to volunteer ambulance squads across the county.

Hood and Rossley will present a report about the first year of the paid service at the county board meeting Jan. 24.

Sheriff Craig DuMond said the county received $826,940 from the federal government for housing prisoners at the county jail last year. He said at the last board of supervisors meeting Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield asked for a cost analysis to see if housing federal inmates was beneficial to the county. The state requires the county to staff for all four pods at the jail, so having the income from the federal government is a plus.

Probation Director/STOP DWI Coordinator Scott Glueckert said the county was notified late last month it will receive $68,268 from Division of Criminal Justice Services to offset the costs of pretrial services in the county. The department is still waiting to hear how it will have to seal records for the new Clean Slate program.

There were 164 DWI arrests during 2023 in the county, of which 56 were either personal injury or property damage accidents, which is the most since 2016.

Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.