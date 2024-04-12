A public sector four-day week will destroy the taxpayer’s trust in Britain

Commuters

A Welsh Government working group has said that one of the downsides of introducing a four-day working week was that it ran the risk of being racist.

The argument is that in the public sector some minority ethnic groups were overrepresented in frontline jobs, and the dominant white group was overrepresented in office jobs – the latter being the main thrust of the four-day week initiative.

But there is a much deeper question to be asked and answered about the public service sector, namely: what mechanisms exist in the public sector to give customers (the taxpaying public) feedback about their experience at the hands of the public service providers?

In the private sector, the feedback loop is firmly in place. At the simplest level, we employ, say, a plumber to fix a leak or put in a new basin. He or she is (a) organised, effective and good value or alternatively (b) poorly organised, low-quality, and overpriced.

Obviously there are nuances in between, but essentially, we will hire again, and recommend the plumber under category (a) and the opposite for the plumber under (b).

In a more global context, large corporations compete with each other for our custom. We can choose BMW or Mercedes; Apple or Samsung; Legal and General or Scottish Widows. Our choices may be based on a detailed study of the products or services on offer, or alternatively on whim, brand-loyalty or cultural “fit”.

However we do it, we have a choice.

In the private sector, these choices cascade through the supply chain, forcing the closing of inefficient plants; encouraging the growth of new and efficient ones; controlling the cost of wages and salaries (while paying high salaries if needed to attract talent); forcing the jettisoning of surplus labour, and equally encouraging hiring to alleviate labour shortages in successful firms.

The search for efficiency leads to a continual choice between labour and capital inputs – the mix needed to best serve the needs of the customer at least cost to the supplier.

Story continues

The system has continuous feedback loops, so that customers’ experience is felt deep in the heart of supplying organisations, and hence is self-sustaining.

No surveys are needed to determine what customers want; no hand-wringing is needed to work out best employment practice. Successful firms are the model, and what they do, at least at a particular point in time, is temporarily the best way of doing things.

I say temporarily, because one of the greatest features of the free-market sector of modern economies is its ability to adapt to changing circumstances (and indeed initiate changes in the search for efficiency). And as it happens, particularly in the modern world of high-frequency communication and high-connectivity, circumstances change all the time.

So where does this leave the public sector? In the UK, public sector output represents about 20pc of the UK’s economy. This is much lower than overall public expenditure (which is above 40pc of GDP), with the balance made up of what are called “transfer payments” (pensions, social security payments and cash subsidies in sectors like housing and agriculture).

For the 20pc of the economy that is output provided by the public sector, the feedback loop is broken.

Let’s take a recent example – the Passport Office. After the pandemic, waiting times for new passports grew alarmingly. There was talk of eight, 10, 12, 15 week waits.

There was something of a public outcry as holidays and business travel was disrupted, and the public’s frustration was clear. Did this feed back to the Passport Office? No, not directly.

I’m sure there were some tetchy email exchanges between senior Passport Office managers and their political masters, but automatic additional money there was not; nor was there a mass desertion of customers to an alternative source of passports (because they maintain a monopoly), and there was no market to reflect the passport staff shortages with a rise in the price of new passports.

The same experience is current in the probate office. At the moment there are routinely waits of six, nine and 12 months for simple grants of probate.

As a result, house sales are frustrated, executors are having to borrow money to pay inheritance tax and other costs, and the painful experience of dealing with loved-ones affairs is made materially more painful.

Without feedback loops built into the system in the way that they are in the private sector, customers’ experience of public service is opaque to the organisations that supply the service.

So a council, or even a country, could say that they will provide the same service in four days that they previously provided in five, for the same cost.

Customers may find that in practice the service deteriorates (by 20pc), but that information is not fed back to the organisation concerned because there is no mechanism for it to do so.

Hence, as the Welsh Government has reported in a recent report (and I quote), “The ‘100-80-100’ model denotes a situation where workers receive 100pc pay for 80pc of their normal contracted hours, in exchange for a commitment to maintain at least 100pc productivity”.

But here’s the rub. Neither the Welsh Government, nor anyone else providing public services, has any idea what the output of their organisation is.

Indeed the Office of National Statistics has such trouble in defining the output of public service organisations that they have largely decided to calculate the “output” of the public sector to be the same as its “input”, that is that the service is worth what it costs.

Recommended

Council accused of misleading public over claims four-day week saved money

Read more

So if that is defined to be the case, then the Welsh Government is right – if you pay a Welsh Government civil servant the same amount of money, he/she drops a day a week to four days, and he/she is still doing their job, then output will be the same, by definition.

But this is also true if the civil servant works three days a week, or two, or one. Or, at least in theory, none.

There are plenty of examples in history where individuals were granted sinecures (parish livings; Royal positions) and where, in practice, the incumbent did not work at all, so the suggestion is not as novel as it might seem.

Public service is based on trust. We are forced to pay taxes to provide common services, and in return we receive these services. But we have to rely on trust that they are provided efficiently and in good faith, so that workers and their bosses in the public sector are not inappropriately lining their pockets at our expense.

Four day weeks are not standard working practice for a full-time job. Common sense dictates that it is impossible to improve output per hour by 20pc overnight.

So introducing this change is a breach of the trust that taxpayers put in their public service providers; and will start on a slippery slope that could end with sinecures in the public sector. Perhaps these exist already? We wouldn’t know.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.