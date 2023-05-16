Public sector pay grows at fastest rate in 20 years - latest updates

Wages grew by 6.7pc overall in the three months to March, according to the Office for National Statistics - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Public sector pay grew at its fastest pace in 20 years giving a fresh headache for the Bank of England in its battle against inflation.

Average earnings in the public sector grew by 5.6pc in the first three months of the year, its highest level since August to October 2003 as more and more staff demanded pay rises to keep up with inflation, which stands at 10.1pc.

It comes as there were 556,000 working days lost to strikes in March, up from 332,000 in February, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Private sector pay grew by 7pc over the period with overall regular pay excluding bonuses growing by 6.7pc.

However, after taking inflation into account, average pay including bonuses fell by 3pc in the year to January to March, or 2pc excluding bonuses.

Meanwhile, the number of people who are out of work because they are long-term sick has surged by 235,000 year-on-year to hit a new record high.

Between January and March this year, there were 2.55 million people out of work because they were ill.

Policymakers at the Bank of England fear wages rising will fuel inflation as pay keeps up with surging prices.

Huw Pill, the Bank of England's chief economist, told British families last month to "accept that they're worse off" following a surge in inflation, although he has since said he should have used "less inflammatory" language.

The rate of UK unemployment rose to 3.9pc in the three months to March from 3.8pc in the previous three months.

Read the latest updates below.

07:52 AM

'Family finances are being squeezed to breaking point,' says Labour

Labour said the Office for National Statistics figures showing the rate of UK unemployment at 3.9pc is evidence the Conservative Government is "a drag" on the economy.

Shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth said:

Today we see yet more evidence that this Tory Government is a drag on Britain's economy. Family finances are being squeezed to breaking point by a further fall in real wages, fewer people are in employment than before the pandemic and the number of people out of work due to long-term sickness has reached a record high. Labour's ambitious reform plan will open up Jobcentres, support over 50s back into work and provide specialist job support for those with ill health. With our mission to secure the highest sustained growth in the G7, we will get our economy moving and create good jobs across every part of the country.

Story continues

07:50 AM

Difficulty finding staff is a worry for businesses, says Hunt

After the latest employment data was released by the Office for National Statistics, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

It's encouraging that the unemployment rate remains historically low but difficulty in finding staff and rising prices are a worry for many families and businesses. That's why we must stick to our plan to halve inflation and help families with the cost of living, while delivering our childcare reforms and supporting older people and disabled people who want to work.

07:46 AM

CMA boss defends decision to block Microsoft and Activision merger

The chief executive of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has defended the regulator's decision to block the merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard after EU officials announced their approval of the deal.

Sarah Cardell told BBC Radio 4's Today programme:

Both the European Commission and the CMA, and indeed the US FTC, have concerns that this deal will be a problem for competition. We have all concluded that the deal will lead to restriction of competition, in the case of the CMA and the European Commission identifying the problem in the cloud gaming market. Our independent group looked very, very carefully at [the remedy proposed] from Microsoft [to alleviate competition concerns] and we concluded that it was not an effective substitute for the competitive functioning of this market. It would not resolve the problems that we identified from the merger and the reason for that is this deal that's been offered by Microsoft, essentially allows Microsoft to set the terms of trade for this market for the next 10 years. It allows Microsoft to dictate who are the games supplied to, which cloud gaming platforms receive the games and on what terms. That introduces a regulatory solution and it prevents free and open competition from driving the evolution of this really important market.

07:37 AM

Long-term sick surge to record high

The number of people who are out of work because they are long-term sick has surged by 235,000 year-on-year to hit a new record high.

Economics reporter Melissa Lawford has been analysing the latest data from the Office for National Statistics:

Between January and March this year, there were 2.55 million people out of work because they were ill. The figures came as public sector pay soared at the fastest pace on record since 2003 following waves of strikes. Across March, 556,000 working days were lost to industrial action, up from 332,000 in February. Salaries in the public sector between January and March were up by 5.6pc compared to a year earlier. This was the biggest jump in nearly 20 years. In the private sector, average regular pay rose by 7pc. However, neither increase was enough to offset the blow of double digit inflation. In real terms, average total pay fell by 3pc, while regular pay fell by 2pc. From October to December and January to March 2023, there was a record high net flow out of economic inactivity. This was driven largely by an increase in students, but the number of people quitting the workforce because they took early retirement is also starting to decline, dropping by 93,000 year-on-year to a total of 1.08 million.

07:31 AM

Job vacancies fall for 10th straight month

Britain's unemployment rate has risen again unexpectedly while vacancies have fallen to the lowest level for 18 months as economic uncertainty weighs on the UK's jobs market, according to official figures.

The rate of UK unemployment rose to 3.9pc in the three months to March, up from 3.8pc in the previous quarter and the highest level since the three months to January 2022, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Most economists had expected the rate to remain unchanged at 3.8pc.

The number of vacancies fell by 55,000 quarter on quarter to 1.08m in the three months to April, marking the 10th fall in a row.

The ONS said this reflects "uncertainty across industries, as survey respondents continue to cite economic pressures as a factor in holding back on recruitment".

But the figures also showed a rise in the employment rate to 75.9pc and a fall in inactivity as more men in particular starting looking for work.

In another sign of a flagging jobs market, the more timely PAYE figures showed the first fall in workers on payrolls since February 2021, down 136,000 to 29.8m.

There were 1.083 million job vacancies on average across February to April 2023.



This was down 55,000 on the previous quarter, as employers continue to cite economic pressures.



➡️ https://t.co/urjCimmMvY pic.twitter.com/jp2wQUXSZv — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) May 16, 2023

07:28 AM

Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs

Vodafone plans to cut 11,000 jobs over the next three years as new chief executive Margherita Della Valle seeks a "simpler" organisation.

Ms Della Valle said: "Our performance has not been good enough. To consistently deliver, Vodafone must change."

The British mobile phone giant abruptly ousted chief executive Nick Read in December and last month confirmed Ms Della Valle as his permanent replacement after a lengthy search process.

The company is struggling with a huge debt pile and troubles in its German business.

Vodafone - Carlos Jasso/Bloomberg

07:24 AM

Greggs sales boosted by cost-of-living crisis

Bakery chain Greggs has revealed its sales surged by nearly a fifth over the year to date as its cheap meals remain "compelling" to cash-strapped consumers.

Sales grew by 17pc since the start of the year compared to 2022, partly because the first few months of the previous year were impacted by the Omicron variant, Greggs said.

Hot food like chicken goujons and wedges are proving popular, as well as strong demand for pizza as the retailer moves further into the evening market.

Greggs has steamed ahead with growing its store estate, opening 63 new shops over the period and closing 25 franchises, leaving it with more than 2,360 shops by mid-May.

The macroeconomic backdrop remains "challenging" with ongoing cost inflation and household incomes under pressure, but the chain said it is confident its "outstanding value proposition continues to be compelling".

Greggs - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

07:20 AM

Average earnings 'still being outstripped by rising prices', says ONS

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the Office for National Statistics, said:

Employment and unemployment both rose again in the first three months of 2023, driven in particular by men. This means the number of those neither working nor looking for work continues to fall, although the number of people not working due to long-term sickness rose again, to a new record. However, the number of people on employers' payrolls fell in April for the first time in over two years, though this is an early estimate that could be revised later. Despite continued growth in pay, people's average earnings are still being outstripped by rising prices. The number of days lost to strikes rose again in March, with education and health making up four-fifths of the total this month.

07:19 AM

Fewer workers on payroll in April, says ONS

The UK employment rate was estimated at 75.9pc in the first three months of the year, which was 0.2 percentage points higher than October to December.

However, the more timely estimate of payrolled employees for April shows a monthly decrease, down 136,000 on the revised March figures, to 29.8m, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Headline indicators for the UK labour market for January to March 2023 show:



▪️ employment was 75.9%

▪️ unemployment was 3.9%

▪️ economic inactivity was 21.0%



➡ https://t.co/WM5mt69w4r pic.twitter.com/tRwdxUfWvn — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) May 16, 2023

07:14 AM

Good morning

Workers in the public sector secured pay rises of 5.6pc in the first three months of the year - taking their pay growth to its highest level since 2003.

It comes as 556,000 working days lost to strikes in March, up from 332,000 in February, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The rate of UK unemployment rose to 3.9pc in the three months to March from 3.8pc in the previous three months.

5 things to start your day

1) Brussels locked in row with Britain over $69bn Microsoft deal | EU decision contradicts competition fears that led UK regulators to block the merger

2) ‘I had to sleep in the car’: unshaven Elon Musk jets in to meet Macron after a night of clubbing | Billionaire hopes Tesla will make ‘significant’ future investments in France

3) Elon Musk ordered to hand over documents in Epstein case | Court filing claims Musk may have been referred by Epstein to JP Morgan in lawsuit accusing bank of enabling late financier's sexual abuses

4) North Sea 'taxed to death', warns Sir Jim Ratcliffe | Billionaire claims windfall tax threatens Britain's energy security

5) Royal Mail risks fine after worst late deliveries on record | Company suffers from staff shortages as bosses try to streamline postal rounds

What happened overnight

Asian shares were mostly higher even though the latest data showed China's economy is weaker than expected, with domestic demand failing to bounce back as much as hoped for after the pandemic.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index surged 0.9pc to 29,899.83 continuing a climb toward its highest level since the early 1990s helped by strong corporate earnings and signs that inflationary pressures might be easing.

Benchmarks also advanced in Hong Kong and Seoul but fell in Shanghai and Sydney.

China's industrial output rose 5.6pc year-on-year in April while investment crept up 4.7pc from the year before in January-April.

But those increases also reflected a big gap from the slow activity at the height of China's zero-Covid restrictions, which Beijing abandoned late in 2022.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.4pc to 20,044.72, while the Shanghai Composite index was nearly unchanged, at 3,311.06.

In Seoul, the Kospi rose 0.3pc to 2,485.58, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.2pc to 7,251.20.

Wall Street stocks ended with modest gains on Monday after manufacturing data raised concerns about a slowing US economy that could help bring down inflation amid ongoing debt ceiling negotiations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.1pc at 33,348.60, while the broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.4pc to 4,136.28.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.7pc to 12,365.21 following a rise in Meta shares.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries fell in price to yield of 3.496pc, from 3.463pc late on Friday.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.