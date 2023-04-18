Public sector pay surges as strikes batter Britain - latest updates

The Office for National Statistics has revealed its latest wage growth figures - Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Public sector pay across Britain increased by the largest amount since 2005 - barring the pandemic - as the nation was rocked by strikes.

Average regular pay growth for the public sector was 5.3pc from December to February, compared to growth of 6.9pc in the private sector, according to the Office for National Statistics.

It came as 348,000 working days were lost to strike action in February, up from 210,000 in January.

More than three-fifths of the strikes in February were in the education sector as teachers walked out in their long-running pay dispute.

The eight-month total number of days lost to strike action since last summer stands at 2.7m. This is the highest figure for any eight-month period since February 1990.

Although public sector pay experienced the biggest increase in almost 20 years outside Covid, pay in real terms is falling across the board as wage packets are eaten up by inflation.

Adjusted for inflation, growth in total pay fell on the year in the three months to February by 3pc.

Meanwhile, the rate of UK unemployment rose to 3.8pc in the three months to February, up from 3.7pc in the previous three months.

07:35 AM

Part-time and self-employed drive employment growth

In more positive news, the employment rate edged up to 75.8pc in December to February, rising by 0.2 points, writes Eir Nolsøe.

The increase was driven by part-time and self-employed workers.

Economic inactivity fell by 0.4 percentage points to 21.1pc, driven by fewer people aged 16 to 24 years studying.

However, despite signs that the labour force is recovering, the number of people classed as long-term sick broke another record above 2.5m.

The number of employees on the payroll rose by 31,000 in March 2023 and is now 986,000 above its pre #COVID19 pandemic level.



➡️ https://t.co/i4DJr99mZx pic.twitter.com/0bOhvboPFq — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) April 18, 2023

07:32 AM

Vacancies fall as labour market cools

Although it was the biggest increase in almost 20 years outside Covid, pay in real terms is falling across the board as wage packets are eaten up by inflation.

Senior economics reporter Eir Nolsøe has analysed the data from the Office for National Statistics:

Double-digit inflation means pay when adjusted for price rises fell by 2.3pc for public and private sector workers. The closely watched figures come as Bank of England policymakers in a few weeks will weigh up on whether to opt for a 12th straight rise in interest rates. Wage growth is a key indicator of whether inflation is becoming embedded in the economy. Despite the strong wage growth, evidence of a cooling labour market is mounting. Vacancies fell by 47,000 in December to February on the quarter to 1,105,000. This is the ninth period of decline, however the figure remains high by historical standards. Meanwhile, unemployment rose very slightly by 0.1 point to 3.8pc.

There were 1.105 million job vacancies on average across January to March 2023.



This was down 47,000 on the previous quarter, as employers continue to cite economic pressures.



➡️ https://t.co/7z67NosuQy pic.twitter.com/7YzlAwO9MI — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) April 18, 2023

07:28 AM

Rising prices continue to eat into pay cheques, says Hunt

Following the latest jobs data from the Office for National Statistics, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

While unemployment remains close to historic lows, rising prices continue to eat into pay cheques which is why halving inflation this year is one of our top economic priorities. To help families in the meantime, we are making work pay with a record increase in the National Living Wage, while providing cost of living support worth an average of £3,300 per household this year and last, funded through windfall taxes on energy profits.

07:24 AM

Number of long-term sick reaches record high

The rate of UK unemployment rose to 3.8pc in the three months to February, up from 3.7pc in the previous three months, the Office for National Statistics said.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said:

With the number of people neither working nor looking for a job down again, there were rises in both those in work and those actively looking for a job. However, while the group outside the labour market - termed 'economically inactive' - fell, the number among them who were long-term sick rose to a new record high. Job vacancies have fallen again but remain at very high levels. Meanwhile, pay continues to grow more slowly than prices, so earnings are still falling in real terms, although the gap between public and private sector earnings growth continues to narrow. The number of days lost to strikes picked up again in February, after January's sharp fall, albeit not to the levels seen before Christmas. Once again education was the most affected sector, accounting for over three-fifths of the total.

07:20 AM

Good morning

Public sector pay increased by its highest percentage outside of the Covid pandemic in the three months to February.

The increase of 5.3pc in average regular pay came as 348,000 working days were lost to strike action in February, as teachers walked out.

Unemployment rose to 3.8pc over the period, according to the Office for National Statistics.

