Public sector pension bill outstrips size of Britain’s economy at £2.3 trillion

nhs

Britain’s public sector pension bill has exceeded the size of the economy for the first time, official figures show, after ballooning to more than £2.3 trillion in the wake of the pandemic.

The cost of pension promises made to millions of public sector workers including civil servants, doctors and teachers rose by £116.7bn in the 2020-21 financial year, according to figures published by the Treasury on Thursday, taking the total to £2.3 trillion.

It means the pension promises were bigger than annual UK gross domestic product (GDP) of just under £2.1 trillion in 2021.

Current estimates suggest the pension bill remained bigger than the size of the economy last year, potentially climbing as high as £2.5 trillion.

Steve Webb, a former pensions minister and partner at consultants LCP, said: “There is no doubt that the pension promises made to millions of public service workers will be a substantial cost in years to come.”

The increase in total liabilities was driven by a drop in government borrowing costs in the wake of the pandemic.

Lower returns on government bonds increase the cost of future pensions when calculated in today’s money as more must be invested to yield the required future funds.

Laurence O’Brien, an economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), said that while these payments will be paid out over several decades as opposed to a single year, “symbolically, it does put into perspective that these are big, big amounts of money”.

John Ralfe, a pensions consultant, said the figures, which are not part of monthly public finance figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), had masked a big challenge for Britain’s public finances.

He said: “The fact that the absolute number is £1 trillion, £2 trillion or £2.5 trillion is much less important than the fact that it’s entirely ignored by decision makers. It’s off the books.

“The consequence of this is that all the absolute measures of fiscal rectitude we have are wrong. So if we say, we want to keep debt within 100pc of GDP, we’re already there and well beyond because we’re conveniently ignoring a large part of what ultimately is debt. So all sorts of macro decisions may be taken incorrectly.”

Four big unfunded pension schemes account for the bulk of the pension liabilities, which take into account payments that will be made to millions of public sector workers when they retire. The biggest unfunded schemes are for the NHS, teachers, civil servants and the armed forces.

The pay-as-you-go nature of these schemes means that pensions paid to retirees today are funded by the contributions of current employees, with any shortfall met by the taxpayer.

The OBR estimated in March that the cost to the taxpayer of unfunded public sector pensions will hit £7.9bn this year. This is the equivalent of around 0.7pc of total public spending, or £276 per household.

The net cost is expected to rise to almost £10bn by 2025-26, before falling both in cash terms and as a share of GDP amid a series of reforms designed to make pension costs cheaper, including linking increases in payments to the consumer prices index rather than the retail prices index and higher contributions by staff.

How public sector pension contributions are worth so much more

Mr Webb said reforms taken in the last decade will help to lower the ultimate cost to the public purse.

He said: “The big spending pressures of the future will come far more from unfunded state pension promises and paying for an ever-expanding NHS than paying retired public servants.”

A report by the National Audit Office in 2021 showed the taxpayer funds about 75pc of the costs of the four largest pay-as-you-go schemes.

However, the Treasury report also showed the recent surge in interest rates to tame inflation will reduce liabilities by “around £1 trillion” in 2022-23 amid a jump in gilt yields.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.