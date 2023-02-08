U.S. markets closed

Public transportation market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global public transportation market size is estimated to grow by USD 90.07 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 33%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 235.45 billion. For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Public Transportation Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Public Transportation Market 2023-2027

Public transportation market - Five Forces
The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

  • Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Public transportation market – Customer Landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Public transportation market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online), type (bus, metro, suburban rail, and light rail transit), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The market growth in the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the absence of platforms for online ticket distribution and customers' unwillingness to adopt online solutions owing to personal and financial privacy concerns.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global public transportation market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global public transportation market.

  • APAC will account for 33% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing adoption of smartphones, growing internet connectivity, and rapid growth in the number of tourists are driving the growth of the regional market.

Get highlights on the segmentation analysis, Download a Sample Report

Public transportation market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • The market is driven by the increasing emphasis on vehicular emission reduction.

  • Governments across the world are taking various initiatives to encourage environmentally-friendly transport systems.

  • In many cities worldwide, public transportation is encouraged to reduce gasoline consumption as well as to reduce fossil fuel emissions.

  • Several governments are building bus rapid transit, metro, monorail, and light rail transit systems to address the demand for public transportation.

  • Thus, the growing focus on reducing vehicular emissions will drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The initiation of self-driving vehicle programs is the key trend in the market.

  • Self-driving vehicles, also known as autonomous vehicles reduce human errors and improve the efficiency of transportation.

  • They help increase the capacity of public transportation systems by allowing more efficient use of resources.

  • Also, these vehicles are capable of providing assistance to people who are unable to drive, such as the elderly, disabled, and young children.

  • Developments in self-driving vehicles are expected to open new opportunities for public transportation, particularly in areas where traditional services are limited.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • The high infrastructure maintenance cost of public transportation is one of the major challenges hindering the market growth.

  • Public transport systems incur high infrastructure maintenance costs for governments and transportation agencies.

  • The cost of maintaining and upgrading public transportation systems such as buses, subways, and trains are generally high as they require regular inspections, repairs, and replacements.

  • In addition, many public transport systems across the world are aging, which require significant funding to upgrade and make them meet modern safety standards.

Driver, trend, and challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this public transportation market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the public transportation market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the public transportation market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the public transportation market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of public transportation market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The mobility-as-a-service market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 33.84% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 456.64 billion. The increase in the use of smart connected devices is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the need for high initial investments in infrastructure may impede the market growth.

  • The ambulance services market size is expected to increase by USD 10.16 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75%. The increasing number of road accidents is notably driving the ambulance services market growth, although factors such as high cost and operational constraints of air ambulances may impede the market growth.

Public Transportation Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

162

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.84%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 90.07 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.6

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 33%

Key countries

US, China, India, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Bay Area Rapid Transit, Chicago Transit Authority, Consat AB, Cubic Corp., Deutsche Bahn AG, FirstGroup plc, Flix SE, London and Partners Ltd., Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, Metro de Madrid SA, Metropolitan Transportation Authority, MTR Corp. Ltd., San Diego Metropolitan Transit System, Seoul Tourism Organization, Sin U Lian Group, Southern California Regional Rail Authority, SRS Travels, Transdev Group SA, VRL Logistics Ltd., and Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global public transportation market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Bus - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Metro - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Suburban rail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Light rail transit - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Bay Area Rapid Transit

  • 12.4 Chicago Transit Authority

  • 12.5 Consat AB

  • 12.6 Cubic Corp.

  • 12.7 Deutsche Bahn AG

  • 12.8 FirstGroup plc

  • 12.9 Flix SE

  • 12.10 Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority

  • 12.11 Metro de Madrid SA

  • 12.12 Metropolitan Transportation Authority

  • 12.13 MTR Corp. Ltd.

  • 12.14 Sin U Lian Group

  • 12.15 Southern California Regional Rail Authority

  • 12.16 SRS Travels

  • 12.17 VRL Logistics Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Public Transportation Market 2023-2027
Global Public Transportation Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/public-transportation-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-the-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301739532.html

SOURCE Technavio

