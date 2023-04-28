U.S. markets close in 3 hours 3 minutes

Publication annual report 2022 and convocation of the Ordinary General Meeting on May 31 2023

ABO - Group
·1 min read
ABO - Group
ABO - Group

Ghent, April 28, 2023 – 18.30 CET – Press release / Regulated information

Following the publication of its annual figures on 30 March 2023, and to announce the Annual General Meeting of 31 May 2023, ABO-Group announces today its annual report for 2022. The annual report can be consulted on the ABO-Group's website: https://www.abo-group.eu/en/investors/shareholder-information/shareholders-meetings/.

There you will find the following documents:

  • Convocation ordinary general meeting 2023

  • Information for the shareholders

  • Ballot paper ordinary general meeting 2023

  • Procuration ordinary general meeting 2023

  • Statutory Annual accounts 2022

  • Report from the commissioner on the statutory financial accounts 2022

  • Report from the commissioner on the consolidated financial accounts 2022

About ABO-Group

ABO-Group Environment is a specialized, listed engineering office focusing on geotechnology, environment and soil remediation. Through its Consultancy and Testing & Monitoring departments, ABO-Group operates in Belgium, the Netherlands and France, as well as internationally. ABO-Group guarantees its clients a sustainable solution. Please consult the ABO-Group website (www.abo-group.eu) for a more detailed description of the activities of the Group.

For more information:

Frank De Palmenaer
CEO ABO-GROUP Environment NV
frank.depalmenaer@abo-group.eu
T +32 (0)4 96 59 88 88

Derbystraat 255, Maaltecenter Building G, B-9051 Ghent (SDW), Belgium

