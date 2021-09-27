U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

Publication of an investor presentation of Crédit Agricole Assurances

Crédit Agricole Assurances
·1 min read

About Crédit Agricole Assurances Crédit Agricole Assurances, France’s largest insurance Group, unites together Crédit Agricole’s insurance subsidiaries. The Group offers a range of savings, retirement, health, personal protection and property insurance products and services. They are distributed by the Crédit Agricole’s banks in France and in nine other countries around the world by financial advisers and multi-line insurance agents. The Crédit Agricole Assurances companies serve individuals, professionals, farmers and businesses. Crédit Agricole Assurances has 5,100 employees. Its premium income at the end of 2020 amounted to €29.4 billion (IFRS). www.ca-assurances.com

Paris, 27th September 2021

Publication of an investor presentation of Crédit Agricole Assurances

Credit Agricole Assurances would like to announce today the release of a new investor presentation.

This document is available on Crédit Agricole Assurances’ website https://www.ca-assurances.com/previewPDF/23869/Pr%C3%A9sentation%20investisseurs%20septembre%202021.pdf

About Crédit Agricole Assurances

Crédit Agricole Assurances, France’s largest insurance Group, unites together Crédit Agricole’s insurance subsidiaries. The Group offers a range of savings, retirement, health, personal protection and property insurance products and services. They are distributed by the Crédit Agricole’s banks in France and in nine other countries around the world by financial advisers and multi-line insurance agents. The Crédit Agricole Assurances companies serve individuals, professionals, farmers and businesses. Crédit Agricole Assurances has 5,100 employees. Its premium income at the end of 2020 amounted to €29.4 billion (IFRS).

www.ca-assurances.com

Attachment


