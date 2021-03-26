U.S. markets close in 1 hour 39 minutes

Publication of Prospectus Supplement

Shell International B.V.
·2 min read
Shell International Finance B.V. and Royal Dutch Shell plc

26 March 2021

Publication of Prospectus Supplement

The following documents (the “Documents”) are available for viewing:

Prospectus Supplement dated 23 March 2021

Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2020

Royal Dutch Shell plc Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2020

The Documents must be read in conjunction with the Information Memorandum dated 13 August 2020 as supplemented by the first supplement dated 30 October 2020 relating to the Programme. The Information Memorandum constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Full information on Shell International Finance B.V. and Royal Dutch Shell plc is only available on the basis of the Information Memorandum and the Documents.

To view the Documents, please paste the following URLs into the address bar of your browser.

Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2020

https://reports.shell.com/annual-report/2020/servicepages/downloads/files/download2.php?file=shell-annual-report-2020.pdf

Royal Dutch Shell plc Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2020

https://www.shell.com/about-us/annual-publications/annual-reports-download-centre/_jcr_content/par/tabbedcontent_f645/tab_7bf9_copy/textimage_d83f.stream/1615464115245/a1e527c87e9d548f6e5e0b760ec92c12464b8b94/royal-dutch-shell-form-20-f-2020.pdf

Prospectus Supplement dated 23 March 2021

https://www.shell.com/investors/debt-information/euro-medium-term-note-programme/_jcr_content/par/grid/p0/expandablelist/expandablesection.stream/1616685456469/b8e1a1b767d0ad27ac3ed961ab4de78cbf778bce/shell-supplement-rds-ar-20-f-brexit-march-2021-final.pdf

Other content available on Shell’s website and the content of any other website accessible from hyperlinks on Shell’s website is not incorporated into, and does not form part of, this announcement.

The Documents will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Information Memorandum is not provided for, or directed at, U.S. persons or persons in the United States. If you are a U.S. person or are viewing this page from the United States, you should exit this section of the website.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550

DISCLAIMER – INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Information Memorandum may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Information Memorandum) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Information Memorandum is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Information Memorandum, you must ascertain from the Information Memorandum whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.



  • UK banks can withstand COVID shock, says Bank of England

    The central bank's Financial Policy Committee said banks should keep lending.

  • Global tally of COVID-19 cases tops 125.6 million as Biden pledges to double 100-day vaccine target

    The global tally of confirmed cases of the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 climbed above 125.6 million on Friday, a day after President Joe Biden pledged to double his target for shots in arms to 200 million in the first 100 days of his presidency.

  • ‘The Life That’s Left,’ ‘Silver Bridge’ Win at Chile’s Sanfic Industria

    Brazil’s “The Life That’s Left,” Costa Rica’s “Crono-Capsulas” and Chilean drama series “Silver Bridge” and “La Vida de Nosotros” ran out as four of the big winners at a vibrant and packed online 2021 Sanfic Industria that also underscored the depth of new talent in Latin America. Running March 18-25, Sanfic Industria, the constantly expanding […]

  • Inside ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ Hockey Choreography

    After the titular Mighty Ducks hockey team cuts young Evan (Brady Noon) and he and his mother (Lauren Graham) put together a new team of their own, that rag-tag cast of characters takes the ice to declare its entrance into the league. Evan has had experience playing on a team before, but some of the […]

  • House committees investigating federal government’s handling of Capitol riots

    Seven committees of the United States House of Representatives have launched an investigation into the federal government’s handling and response to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. The Judiciary, Oversight, Armed Services, House Administration, Appropriations, Homeland Security, and Intelligence Committees all sent letters to numerous departments requesting documents, communications records, and more between the dates of Dec. 1, 2020, and Jan. 20, 2021 in order to gain more clarity into the events that proceeded the Capitol riots.

  • ThredUp's shares pop in stock market debut

    Shares of ThredUp rose 30% in their stock market debut Friday, reflecting investor enthusiasm for the online seller of second-hand women's and children's clothing. The stock market debut followed strong investor enthusiasm for Poshmark Inc., whose stock more than doubled to $101.50 valuing the company at $7.4 billion in its showing on Jan. 14. Late Thursday, ThredUp's initial public offering of 12 million shares was priced at $14 apiece, the high end of its estimated range of $12 to $14, according to a statement by the company.

  • March Madness on Wall Street: stocks to watch

    Yahoo Finance’s Zack Guzman and Akiko Fujita brings March Madness to the stock market with&nbsp;Ross Gerber, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management CEO & President and Ryan Payne, Payne Capital Management President.

  • Global Trade Gets Rerouted With Suez Canal Still Blocked by Ship

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.An abrupt starboard turn in the Atlantic Ocean is the perfect illustration of the trade disruption caused by the blockage of one of the world’s most important waterways.The Marlin Santorini, a tanker capable of carrying 1 million barrels of oil, switched destinations away from the Suez Canal, turned south and appears to be heading around Africa.The diversion could add about 6,000 miles to the ship’s journey and something like $300,000 in fuel costs, but it’s just one of hundreds of individual setbacks suffered this week by vessels that carry everything from raw materials to finished goods around the world.Swedish furniture giant Ikea and yellow bulldozer-maker Caterpillar Inc. are among the many international companies facing supply-chain headaches. The crisis is buoying natural gas prices in Europe, delaying wind farms in Asia and could soon hit your instant coffee.With the container ship Ever Given likely to remain stuck in the Suez Canal until next week, it’s only the start of the rearranging of global trade.“If it can’t be resumed in a week, it will be horrible,” said Mark Ma, the owner of Seabay International Freight Forwarding Ltd., a company that handles Chinese goods sold on platforms such as Amazon.com Inc. and has 20 to 30 containers on the ships waiting to transit the canal. “We will see freight fares spike again. The products are delayed, containers can’t return to China and we can’t deliver more goods.”The crisis comes as companies are already battling the strain of adapting supply chains to cope with a pandemic-related e-commerce boom. Covid-19 regulations at ports are slowing the passage of some products. While consumers and companies have weathered these problems, the Suez incident promises fresh headwinds and higher costs in the weeks ahead, particularly in Europe.P&F Industries Inc., a U.S. maker of pneumatic hand tools, said the Suez shutdown exacerbates delays to trade that have caused the firm to add six to eight weeks to expected delivery times. Germany’s Enercon GmbH expects delays in the shipment of wind turbine components from Europe to projects in Asia, a spokesperson said. Ikea said it’s considering all options to ensure availability of products such as flat-pack beds and couches, while Caterpillar is said to be considering airlifting products if necessary.“The delays are likely to increase costs, adding to already widespread inflationary pressure on supply chains,” said Chris Rogers, lead trade analyst for S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Panjiva. “The short-term ripple effects will be an increased potential for stock-outs in consumer goods and the risk that just-in-time manufacturing supply chains that had already been roiled by Brexit and commodity shortages may face further interruptions.”The task of re-floating the 200,000-ton container ship called Ever Given, which is still firmly wedged across the vital maritime trade route, will require about a week of work and potentially longer, said people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified. Rescue efforts had initially been expected to last only a couple of days.Work by tugs and diggers has so far been unsuccessful. As the rescue teams toil away, the waiting queue of oceangoing carriers loaded with billions of dollars worth of oil and consumer goods has risen to more than 300 from 186 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.On Friday at the canal, it was a clear day and the line of tankers queuing up to get into the waterway was visible from the shore. People from the neighboring area came out to have a look at the 400-meter (1,300-foot) container ship, which dwarfed the palm trees along the shore and made the dredger behind it look like a toy.Should cargo need to be unloaded from the stranded vessel, or extensive repairs made to the canal itself, “then the downtime could certainly last at least two weeks,” according to Randy Giveans, senior vice president of Equity Research for Energy Maritime at Jefferies LLC. The Ever Given could hold almost $1 billion of goods, according to IHS Markit Ltd.The halt of traffic through the Suez Canal is dealing another blow to global supply chains that were already suffering.The world’s biggest flow of merchandise -- between China and the U.S –- has faced nearly five months of bottlenecks at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Importers have been waiting several weeks for arriving cargo, with the knock-on effect that exporters are unable to secure empty steel boxes needed to deliver their shipments abroad.The fear now is that the Suez incident will exacerbate Europe’s logistical challenges, resulting in canceled sailings, container shortages and higher freight rates.Read more: Why a Canal Built in 1869 Is More Important Than Ever: QuickTakeVessels that had been scheduled to traverse the Suez Canal are beginning costly and time-consuming detours around Africa as the shipping sector scrambles to keep deliveries moving. South Korea’s HMM Co. instructed a container ship that departed the U.K. on Monday to divert around the Cape of Good Hope to avoid the gridlock.At least seven liquefied natural gas vessels have had routes adjusted away from the canal, according to Kpler analyst Rebecca Chia, and major shippers including A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S and Hapag-Lloyd AG are also studying detours. Shipping costs are also surging -- the price of sending a 40-foot container from China to Europe has almost quadrupled from a year ago.The prospect of a long blockage has already boosted European natural gas prices, as cargoes laden with the liquefied form of the fuel destined for the region face delays. About 2 million barrels a day of oil flows are being held up, according to Braemar ACM Shipbroking.What a Long Suez Closure Means for the Oil Price: Julian LeeBulk carriers that ship products from coffee to iron ore have also been snarled up, potentially limiting the availability of some foodstuffs.“The global food system is already under pressure from Covid,” Tim Benton, research director in emerging risks at Chatham House in London and a food security expert, said in an interview. The trade disruption “adds a further straw to the camel’s back.”A list of cargo aboard a HMM Co. vessel waiting outside the canal to return to Asia gives an indication of the sweep of industries caught up in the disruption, with goods on board including wood, machinery, frozen beef, paper, powdered milk, furniture, beer, frozen pork, auto components, chocolate, and cosmetics.Ships currently outside of the Red Sea planning to use the Suez Canal will need to decide whether to reroute around Africa, adding 10 to 15 days to their voyages, according to Giveans. Ships queuing on either end of the Suez Canal area are likely to wait to determine how long the passage will be closed before taking a decision to divert, he said.Even after the huge challenge of re-floating the Ever Given is finally overcome, logistical problems may continue to ripple out across the world.“European terminals will be hit by a surge of container volume that will temporarily overwhelm their handling capacity,” said Greg Knowler, senior European editor at JOC, which is part of IHS Markit. “Rotterdam and Antwerp expect ship-wait times to lengthen, and expect it will take longer to handle ships and clear containers from the yards. Businesses will have to wait longer for their imports.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Twitter's Dorsey called out for trolling Congress

    Lawmakers grilled Dorsey and the CEOs of Facebook and Google's parent Alphabet for almost five hours. Tensions were high as they asked them to answer "yes or no" to questions ranging from whether their platforms bore any responsibility for the Jan. 6 riot to whether they understood the difference between the two words.During the hearing, Dorsey tweeted "?" with a poll asking Twitter Inc users to vote "yes" or "no." Democratic Representative Kathleen Rice asked: "Mr. Dorsey, what is winning, yes or no, on your Twitter account poll?"Dorsey told her that "yes" was winning, to which she replied: "Your multi-tasking skills are quite impressive."

  • Joe Manchin Carefully Backs Landmark Voting Rights Bill, But Wants GOP Support

    The West Virginia senator supports parts of Democrats' top legislative priority. But he wants it to be bipartisan.

  • U.S. civil rights groups sue Georgia over sweeping new voting restrictions

    A coalition of civil rights groups has filed a federal lawsuit challenging Georgia's sweeping new voting restrictions, arguing that the Republican-backed law is intended to make it harder for people – particularly Black voters – to cast ballots. The complaint was filed in Atlanta federal court just hours after the legislation became law on Thursday by the New Georgia Project, Black Voters Matter Fund and Rise, Inc. Marc Elias, a Democratic lawyer who spearheaded the party's election legal efforts last year, is representing the groups. "These provisions lack any justification for their burdensome and discriminatory effects on voting," the lawsuit said.

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • Dow up modestly, Nasdaq stuggles to hold 13,000 perch as stocks aim to avoid back-to-back weekly loss

    U.S. stock benchmarks head mostly higher Friday afternoon, with the Dow and S&P 500 aiming to avoid a second straight weekly loss, even as rising bond yields and concerns about the global recovery keep investors on edge.

  • No one agrees on how to fix Big Tech

    Section 230 reform should be a delicate process, but everyone involved is wielding a hammer.

  • Blockchain forensics startup Chainalysis raises $100 million at $2 billion valuation

    New York-based Chainalysis, a startup that allows companies and government agencies to analyse and investigate blockchain transactions, said on Friday it had raised $100 million from investors at a valuation of more than $2 billion. The round was led by investment firm Paradigm, with participation from existing backers Addition, Ribbit and TIME Ventures, Chainalysis said. The cash injection will be used to provide enterprise data solutions to cryptocurrency businesses, financial services companies and government agencies, the company said.

  • U.K. and EU Reach First Post-Brexit Deal on Financial Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain and the European Union took their first step since Brexit to cooperate on financial services, agreeing on a new forum to discuss market regulation.The move could help finance firms in the City of London to eventually win back some access to the single market they lost when the U.K. left the EU.The two sides have agreed a memorandum of understanding on financial services, the U.K. Treasury said in a statement. The content and substance of the deal has been finalized, and the two sides are now working on the formal process of validation.“Technical discussions on the text” have now been concluded, the press release says, adding that “formal steps need to be undertaken on both sides before the MoU can be signed but it is expected that this can be done expeditiously.”The memorandum sets out a framework for regulatory cooperation and a joint forum for discussing rules and procedures as well as the sharing of information. It is separate from any decision on equivalence, a series of unilateral rulings that each side can make that offer market access to financial services.The pound rose 0.6% to a session-high $1.3812 immediately after Bloomberg reported the news earlier.”It’s a positive for sure,” said Jordan Rochester, currency strategist at Nomura International Plc. “The market had come to expect further standoffs on financial regulation and the details still need to be sorted out.”London LimboSince Brexit took effect at the beginning of 2021, London-based financial firms have been largely unable to operate in the bloc, forcing banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to move billions of dollars in assets and thousands of staff to the continent. The trade agreement signed by the two sides last year largely sidelined the finance industry, and the EU has said since that it’s in no rush to grant “equivalence” findings that would restore British firms’ trading rights.Brussels has fretted that the U.K. is veering from EU standards, taking it further away from “equivalent” status. The lack of agreement has put London’s decades-long dominance of European finance under threat and left many U.K.-based finance firms that wish to do business inside the EU saddled -- perhaps indefinitely -- with the added complexity and cost of supporting operations in both the U.K. and the bloc.While the MOU process is entirely separate to equivalence, some EU officials have said that securing a common framework around certain financial services rules could help unlock some limited equivalence decisions allowing U.K. firms access to the wider EU market.“We know we would want to make progress after the MOU around some issues,” Mairead McGuinness, the bloc’s commissioner for financial services told journalists this month, while warning that divergence would hamper any equivalence rulings.How ‘Equivalence’ Holds Key to Post-Brexit BankingAn earlier draft of the agreement seen by Bloomberg says the U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer and the European Commission’s top financial services official should meet twice a year to discuss regulation. It also says the forum’s activities include:informal consultations on decisions to adopt, suspend or withdraw equivalencekeeping the two sides informed on supervision and enforcement of rulessharing information and analysis about the financial industry, including on taxation and efforts to fight money laundering(Updates with U.K. Treasury statement in third and fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mastercard battles to limit scope of $19 billion UK class action

    Mastercard, a global payment processor, is battling attempts to add about 14 million deceased people to a 14 billion pound-plus ($19.3 billion) British class action in an effort to limit the scope of the historic case. A Mastercard lawyer told London's Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) on Friday that an application seeking to add those who died between 1992 and 2008 into the country's first mass consumer claim, that alleges the company overcharged people over a near 16-year period, was a "nullity". "A claim cannot be brought in the name of a deceased person," Mark Hoskins, representing Mastercard, said at the hearing.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Kiwi Pressured after NZ Government Closes Tax Loopholes

    New Zealand introduced a raft of measures to cool its red-hot housing market after housing affordability fell to its lowest ever.

  • Mastercard resists compound interest on $19 billion UK class action

    Mastercard Inc on Thursday pushed back against attempts to add compound interest to a 14 billion-pound ($19.2 billion) British consumer class action during a specialist court hearing to certify and agree the scope of the historic case. On the first day of a two-day hearing at the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT), a Mastercard lawyer said that common law did not assume that interest would accrue on a compound basis on such claims. "The law is not the same as economic theory," he said.

  • China’s Central Bank Estimates Potential Growth of Under 6%

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank estimated the maximum the economy can expand without fueling inflation, known as the potential growth rate, is under 6% in the next five years.In a working paper released Thursday, the statistics department of the People’s Bank of China said potential growth was projected at 5%-5.7% in the period covering the government’s latest five-year plan through 2025. That represents an overall “medium to high” growth rate, it said.Potential output measures the maximum sustainable expansion of gross domestic product without causing inflation. The objective of monetary policy should be to match actual output with potential, and the support of monetary policy to the real economy should be in line with the expansion of potential GDP, according to the paper.China’s official growth target for 2021 is “above 6%,” though economists predict much higher expansion of more than 8%, partly because of last year’s low base during the pandemic.The PBOC’s paper points out that traditional large-scale fiscal and monetary stimulus policy won’t be able to lift real GDP growth above potential. Such stimulus would only lead to inflation and a rapid increase in the debt ratio, causing systemic risks to the economy, it said.The central bank is seeking to dial back the stimulus it pumped into the economy last year, concerned by the build-up in debt and the risk of asset bubbles.At its quarterly meeting this week, the PBOC’s monetary policy committee reiterated its stance on keeping policy flexible and appropriate. However, a statement released Thursday after the meeting omitted previous phrasing used by the PBOC of “no sharp turn” in policy, suggesting policy makers are giving themselves more room to act if needed.Chen Xi, a fixed income analyst at Pacific Securities, wrote in a note that the shift in language could mean the PBOC is taking a more flexible approach to policy fine-tuning based on current economic conditions.The central bank had a more upbeat view of the economy, saying in its statement that “growth drivers continued strengthening, and positive factors have increased markedly.” (Updates with central bank’s comment on growth in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.