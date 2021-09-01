U.S. markets closed

Publication relating to transparency notifications

Nyxoah
·3 min read
In this article:
PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION

Publication relating to transparency notifications

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), September 1, 2021, 10.30pm CET / 4.30pm ET – In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received two transparency notifications as detailed below.

Robelga SRL / Robert Taub

On August 27, 2021, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from Robelga SRL following the passive downward crossing by Robelga SRL of the 3% threshold on July 7, 2021. As of such date, Robelga SRL held 696,000 shares, representing 2.78% of the total number of voting rights on July 7, 2021 (25,002,609).

The notification dated August 27, 2021 contains the following information:

    • Reason for the notification: passive crossing of a threshold

    • Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person

    • Persons subject to the notification requirement: Robelga SRL (with address at Avenue Blücher 63, 1180 Uccle), BMI Estate (with address at Avenue Blücher 63, 1180 Uccle) and Robert Taub

    • Date on which the threshold was crossed: July 7, 2021

    • Threshold that is crossed: 3%

    • Denominator: 25,002,609

    • Notified details:

A) Voting rights

Previous notification

After the transaction

# of voting rights

# of voting rights

% of voting rights

Holders of voting rights

Linked to securities

Not linked to the
securities

Linked to securities

Not linked to the
securities

Robert Taub

2,121,470

2,121,470

8.48%

BMI Estate

0

0

0.00%

Robelga SRL

696,000

696,000

2.78%

Subtotal

2,817,470

2,817,470

11.27%

TOTAL

2,817,470

0

11.27%

0.00%

    • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Robelga SRL is 100% owned by BMI Estate (a partnership (société simple) without legal personality). Robert Taub has 100% usufruct and Robert Taub’s children have 100% bare ownership of BMI Estate.

    • Additional information:

1. On 23 June 2021, MINV SA (former shareholder) was absorbed (merger by absorption) by Robelga SRL.

2. The participation of Robelga SRL passed below the 3% threshold. The participation of the group Robelga SRL and Robert Taub stays above the 10% threshold.

3. BMI Estate is the new name of Romata (mistakenly referred to as "Ronata" in the previous transparency notification).

Together Partnership

On August 27, 2021, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from Together Partnership following the passive downward crossing of the 10% threshold on July 9, 2021. As of such date, Together held 2,503,500 shares, representing 9.84% of the total number of voting rights on July 9, 2021 (25,437,859).

The notification dated August 27, 2021 contains the following information:

    • Reason for the notification: passive crossing of a threshold

    • Notification by: a person notifying alone

    • Person subject to the notification requirement: Together Partnership (with address at Uitbreidingstraat 10-16, 2600 Berchem)

    • Date on which the threshold was crossed: July 9, 2021

    • Threshold that is crossed: 10%

    • Denominator: 25,437,859

    • Notified details:

A) Voting rights

Previous notification

After the transaction

# of voting rights

# of voting rights

% of voting rights

Holders of voting rights

Linked to securities

Not linked to the
securities

Linked to securities

Not linked to the
securities

Together Partnership

2,503,500

2,503,500

9.84%

TOTAL

2,503,500

9.84%

    • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Together Partnership is not a controlled entity.

*

* *

Contact:

Nyxoah
Fabian Suarez, Chief Financial Officer
fabian.suarez@nyxoah.com
+32 10 22 24 55

Attachment


